Basketball Zero: Tatlis Style and Paint Zone guide

The Tatlis Style and the Paint Zone give a colorful dimension to every contest in Basketball Zero. Highlighting developer Tatlis' artistic flair, the new Style lets you create deceptive paint puddles on the court that stun the opponents. It is more effective when paired with the Paint Zone, which gives enhanced speed and a couple of other advantages.

This guide details the skills and perks provided by the Tatlis Style and the Paint Zone in Roblox Basketball Zero.

How to get Tatlis Style and Paint Zone in Basketball Zero

The normal gacha odds of Tatlis and Paint (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Basketball Zero, the Tatlis Style and Paint Zone belong to the limited-time Current rarity. Players can acquire them from their respective gachas using the standard Spins and Lucky Spins. Similar to the Miracle tier, the Normal Odds of getting a Style and Zone from the Current tier are 0.25%, while the Lucky Odds are set at 1%.

Trending

Apart from utilizing Lucky Spins, players can boost their chances of getting Tatlis and Paint with the preference system. You can activate it by pressing the names of the required Style or Zone. A green circle will appear next to the selected item, indicating that the preference is active.

Tatlis Style skillset in Basketball Zero

A still from the Tatlis' Awakening cutscene (Image via YouTube/Chrollomedias)

The Tatlis Style is tailored for an attacking playstyle because it gives the user colorful abilities that can stun and trap opponents. Here is its complete skillset in Basketball Zero:

Snap (C key) : This ability traps nearby opponents inside a painting frame for around two seconds.

: This ability traps nearby opponents inside a painting frame for around two seconds. Snap (C key) [off-the-ball] : This ability lets you create a huge paint puddle on the court. Any opponents within the puddle are knocked down. Additionally, if you are inside the puddle, you get a temporary speed boost.

: This ability lets you create a huge paint puddle on the court. Any opponents within the puddle are knocked down. Additionally, if you are inside the puddle, you get a temporary speed boost. Colored Strike (V key) : When this ability is triggered, your character bursts forward, leaving a trail of paint. If any opponent is in your way, they will be pushed aside, leaving you with a clear path to the hoop.

: When this ability is triggered, your character bursts forward, leaving a trail of paint. If any opponent is in your way, they will be pushed aside, leaving you with a clear path to the hoop. Colored Strike (V key) [off the ball]: This ability sees your character pull out a painting brush and wield it like a sword. Each strike made by the brush leaves a paint puddle that slows down enemies. Interestingly, the puddles are created beneath your feet even when you run towards the hoop.

The Tatlis Style has a stylish Awakening and powerful awakened abilities in Basketball Zero. They are detailed below:

Awakening cutscene : The cutscene begins with the camera zooming in on your character's face as a defeated opponent lies crumpled in the background. The focus then shifts to another opponent, who charges at your character. Their effort is wasted because your character makes a stylish step back dodge, causing the charging rival to stumble and fall. The scene ends with your character stating, "I don't like it."

: The cutscene begins with the camera zooming in on your character's face as a defeated opponent lies crumpled in the background. The focus then shifts to another opponent, who charges at your character. Their effort is wasted because your character makes a stylish step back dodge, causing the charging rival to stumble and fall. The scene ends with your character stating, "I don't like it." You're Mine (B key) [off the ball] : This is a cutscene ability. It begins with one of your opponents sensing your aura and trying to run away, but only to tumble. When they look up, they see Tatlis' avatar and get frozen by their aura.

: This is a cutscene ability. It begins with one of your opponents sensing your aura and trying to run away, but only to tumble. When they look up, they see Tatlis' avatar and get frozen by their aura. No Where to Go (C key): In this cutscene ability, your character performs a couple of dribbles before throwing the ball in the air. When the camera focuses on the ball, your character turns into paint and dashes towards the opponent they were facing. They then jump out of the paint with a backflip and cause a big puddle of paint beneath the targeted opponent, stunning them in the process.

Tatlis users can excel as a forward and a playmaker. They can ensnare their rivals with paint, creating opportunities for teammates to score.

All perks provided by the Paint Zone in Basketball Zero

The Paint Zone (Image via Roblox)

The Tatlis Style is best paired with the Paint Zone, whose provided perks in Basketball Zero are detailed below:

The user has increased speed without the ball.

The user has a 25% chance of stunning an Ankle Broken opponent for five seconds.

The user is immune to Ankle Broken.

The Tatlis Style and Paint Zone won't be in the gacha forever, so obtain them as soon as possible.

Also check: Basketball Zero: Gold Style and Gold Vision Zone guide

FAQs

What is the rarity of the Tatlis Style and Paint Zone?

The two new powers in the gacha belong to the Current rarity.

Are the Tatlis Style and Paint Zone permanent?

No, they are available for a limited time.

Is it possible to stun all opponents with the off-the-ball Snap skill?

Yes, you can stun all opponents with the skill, provided that they are within the range of the paint puddle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024