Sonic Speed Simulator codes in Roblox: Free chaos, rewards and boost (July 2022)

In order to move quickly in Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox, players must increase their top speed.

In this endeavor, they must collect money and orbs to level up. Furthermore, the game is filled with characters and levels modeled around Sonic the Hedgehog. As they become faster, they can compete in races to see if they can beat everyone's time in this simulator game.

Pets, on the other hand, include a wide range of Chao (monsters from the Sonic the Hedgehog video games). By default, players can only keep twenty Chao in their inventory. Further spaces can be added for Robux and users can level up Chao by gaining Experience Points. As Chao levels up, its characteristics will get better.

Get more money to become the fastest: Use free codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Active codes

Codes do not come with an expiration date. Furthermore, the creators haven't shared any details, so it's anybody's guess.

Players must act quickly and redeem the live codes as soon as they can. Gifts and goodies won't disappear even if the codes do, so customers don't need to worry about them.

The active codes are as follows:

25k - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

40kThankYou - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (New)

Amazing35 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

sonic central - Redeem this code in the game to get the Amy Chao (New)

thankyouchao - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gratitude Chao (New)

thumbs-up - Redeem this code in the game to get a Bloxian Chao

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

RIDERS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Sonic Riders Skin

Steps to redeem the codes

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin the Roblox Anime adventures.

Allow the game to load completely. It takes a little longer, so players must be patient, just like with all the other Roblox games.

After the game has fully launched, look for the Shop button on the side of the screen. Clicking on it is welcome from players.

The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list in the "Code here" page.

The promised rewards will be added to the players' accounts after they enter the code.

Players are advised to copy and paste the code rather than type it because doing so will help them prevent any mistakes.

More codes

Promoting the game is crucial since it encourages others to give it a shot. The game's designers are trying to improve it by including new levels and providing free elements to attract more players.

For regular news on the latest codes and game updates, one can subscribe to the developer's official Twitter account or join their discord server. The links are available on the home page of the Roblox game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far