Sorcerer Killer Anime Last Stand: Unit overview, how to get, and more

In Anime Last Stand, you can perform summons to acquire various anime-themed characters that can be used in battle. Sorcerer Killer is one such unit, based on Toji Fushiguro from the animanga series Jujutsu Kaisen. This is a Dark Element Celestial unit with a focus on Hemorrhage status ailment, covering a large chunk of maps with his attacks.
Here’s what you need to know about Sorcerer Killer in this experience.
Breaking down Sorcerer Killer in Anime Last Stand
Unit overview and how to get
Sorcerer Killer is a Celestial unit found in the Banner 2 unit pool. Banner 2 is available once you unlock the Planet Nemak chapter in the story mode. This chapter is the fourth in the mode, meaning you must complete 18 stages in total before unlocking the Banner.
Each summon on the Banner costs 75 Emeralds, with the option to perform 10 at once for 750 Emeralds. Celestial units have a 0.5% chance of showing up while summoning.
His damage is not particularly special on its own; rather, he relies on Hemorrhage damage to defeat enemies on the field. His attack speed is decent, but his assault covers a large part of the map. Sorcerer Killer’s role on your team would be as a secondary or tertiary damage dealer, rather than being the first line of attack.
Stats and upgrades
Sorcerer Killer’s Range stat sees a significant jump with upgrade levels, going from 20 to 40. His SPA (seconds per attack) remains at 7 regardless of upgrade level and is his only static stat. Additionally, his attack type changes from Ground to Hybrid at upgrade level 6. Lastly, his effective area switches from a circular to a conical, and then a full AoE
The table below gives you a complete rundown of his stats at level 85:
Upgrade level 3 unlocks the Swift Dashes passive, while he gains access to Rotating Knife at upgrade level 6.
FAQs
How to get Sorcerer Killer in Anime Last Stand
Sorcerer Killer is one of the Celestial units featured on Banner 2.
How to unlock Banner 2 in Anime Last Stand
Banner 2 is unlocked with Planet Nemak, the fourth chapter of the Story mode, so it requires you to complete the first three chapters.
Does Sorcerer Killer have an Evolution in Anime Last Stand?
No, Sorcerer Killer currently does not have an Evolution.
