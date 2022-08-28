Southwest Florida codes in Roblox: Free cash (August 2022)

Since Roblox Southwest Florida is an online game in the Town and City genre, it is ideal for players who enjoy playing games in the Town and City category like Brookhaven RP. Live a rich lifestyle in Roblox Southwest Florida, where money, personality, and vehicles are the only things that matter.

Players will explore Southwest Florida in this game since, as the name of the game already implies, it is based on the actual American state.

Buying expensive cars will leave the payers' Robux balance very low. Instead, they can use free codes that either give them free cash to buy their favorite car or some codes that even give out free exclusive cars. It is definitely not cheating, and is a smart way to go about it!

Live life as a mogul and drive expensive vehicles in Roblox Southwest Florida

Active codes in Roblox Southwest Florida

Here is the game's current active code:

SUMMER2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 150,000 Cash

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned in the article below.

Expired codes in Roblox Southwest Florida

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

100MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get a Ford Mustang and lots of Cash

10MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Cash

2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Cash

25MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 150,000 Cash

4JULY - Redeem this code in the game to get 40,000 Cash

50MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get lots of cash

924 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Cash

CONN - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Cash

EASTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 150,000 Cash

FALL - Redeem this code in the game to get $50k and Hayunai Sonata N-Line

HOLIDAY2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get lots of cash

JOJE - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Cash

JULY4 - Redeem this code in the game to get 150K Cash

KAM - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Cash

KRAVER - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Cash

MRGAMER - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Cash

REVAMP - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Cash

RUFFLES - Redeem this code in the game to get lots of cash

SORRY - Redeem this code in the game to get 300,000 Cash

TURKEY - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Cash

WANNY - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Cash

YABOII - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Southwest Florida

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Launch the Roblox platform on your preferred device. Use the username and password you created to connect into your Roblox account next.

Look for the game on the platform's home page. After locating it, start the game and wait for a few seconds until it loads.

Once the game has loaded and the home screen is visible, tap on the "Settings" button on the left side of the screen.

When you do that, a fresh window will open. Select the Twitter Codes option.

Copy and paste an active code from the list above in the space available.

Select the "Redeem" button. The rewards you were promised will be delivered right away.

Players can also type the code but, this may lead to them making errors. Thus, the best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it.

