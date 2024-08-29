Special Anime Defense: All Traits (Complete list)

  • home icon
By Aniket
Modified Aug 29, 2024 22:39 GMT
Feature image of Special Anime Defense All Traits
Here's a complete list of Traits in Special Anime Defense (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Special Anime Defense, you will be creating a team of strong units from different Anime series. To make them stronger, you can buff their stats using Traits. During the initial period, none of your units will have a Trait. However, you will have to unlock them using Magic Tokens. There are several Traits in this game and each one of them gives significant stat boosts. For a new player, knowing all the Traits and their effects is crucial.

Keeping that in mind, we have created a list of all Traits in this game. For your reference, we have also mentioned their rarity, drop rates, and the steps to get them.

Complete list of Traits in Special Anime Defense

Use Magic Token to reroll a Trait (Image via Roblox)
Use Magic Token to reroll a Trait (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are 17 Traits in this Roblox experience across four different rarities. Below is a list of all the Traits:

TraitRarity Drop RateEffects
Nimble IRare24.75%Decreases cooldown by 5%
Range I Rare24.75%Increases range by 5%
Strong IRare29.50%Increases damage by 5%
Nimble IIRare24.75%Decreases cooldown by 10%
Range IIRare24.75%Increases range by 10%
Strong IIRare29.50%Increases damage by 10%
Nimble IIIEpic24.75%Decreases cooldown by 15%
Range IIIEpic24.75%Increases range by 15%
Strong IIIEpic29.50%Increases damage by 15%
Expertion Legendary9.99%Increases XP gain by 20%
GodspeedLegendary1%Decreases cooldown by 25%
KillerMythic0.70%Increases damage by 10%, boss damage by 25%, and range by 5%
Warrior Mythic0.50%Increases damage by 25%, range by 10%, and reduces cooldown by 15%
BerserkerMythic0.50%Increases damage by 20%, boss damage by 35%, and reduces cooldown by 15%
Rich Mythic0.30%Increases money gain by 25% and damage by 30%
KingMythic0.10%Increases damage by 250%, range by 10%, and reduces cooldown by 5%. Also, only one King Trait player can be placed in a match.
MonarchUnique0.01%Increases damage by 325%, range by 15%, and reduces cooldown by 15%. Plus, it increases damage by 35%, range by 20%, and reduces cooldown by 10% for all Units on the map. Keep in mind that only one Monarch Trait player can be placed in a match.

How to get Traits in Special Anime Defense

Use active codes to get free Magic Tokens (Image via Roblox)
Use active codes to get free Magic Tokens (Image via Roblox)

To unlock a Trait, you will need a special currency called Magic Token. Currently, there are three ways of obtaining this currency in Special Anime Defense:

  • Codes: Redeem active codes to possibly get Magic Tokens as a free reward.
  • Summon: Use gems for a random chance of obtaining a Magic Token instead of a unit.
  • Robux: Buy Magic Token using Robux (real money). You can get one Magic Token for 129 Robux.

Once you have a Magic Token, head to the Story Mode area and locate the NPC standing outside. Interact with him to roll a Trait for your unit. You will get to roll once by using one Magic Token in this game. To do so, select a Unit in the Trait menu and click on the orange "Reroll" button.

Reroll new Traits from this NPC (Image via Roblox)
Reroll new Traits from this NPC (Image via Roblox)

If you want to change the Trait of your unit, then you can do so by clicking on the "Reroll" button again. But keep in mind that once you have rerolled, you can never get back the previous Trait. This makes it a rather risky thing to do because obtaining a rarer Trait is very difficult in this game.

FAQs

How many Traits are there in Special Anime Defense?

Currently, there are 17 Traits in this game.

What's the best unit in Special Anime Defense?

Demon Lord and Ariva are two of the best units in this Roblox experience.

Are there any codes in Special Anime Defense?

Yes, there are codes available that can be redeemed for rewards.

