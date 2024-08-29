Special Anime Defense: All Traits (Complete list)

In Roblox Special Anime Defense, you will be creating a team of strong units from different Anime series. To make them stronger, you can buff their stats using Traits. During the initial period, none of your units will have a Trait. However, you will have to unlock them using Magic Tokens. There are several Traits in this game and each one of them gives significant stat boosts. For a new player, knowing all the Traits and their effects is crucial.
Keeping that in mind, we have created a list of all Traits in this game. For your reference, we have also mentioned their rarity, drop rates, and the steps to get them.
Complete list of Traits in Special Anime Defense
Currently, there are 17 Traits in this Roblox experience across four different rarities. Below is a list of all the Traits:
How to get Traits in Special Anime Defense
To unlock a Trait, you will need a special currency called Magic Token. Currently, there are three ways of obtaining this currency in Special Anime Defense:
- Codes: Redeem active codes to possibly get Magic Tokens as a free reward.
- Summon: Use gems for a random chance of obtaining a Magic Token instead of a unit.
- Robux: Buy Magic Token using Robux (real money). You can get one Magic Token for 129 Robux.
Once you have a Magic Token, head to the Story Mode area and locate the NPC standing outside. Interact with him to roll a Trait for your unit. You will get to roll once by using one Magic Token in this game. To do so, select a Unit in the Trait menu and click on the orange "Reroll" button.
If you want to change the Trait of your unit, then you can do so by clicking on the "Reroll" button again. But keep in mind that once you have rerolled, you can never get back the previous Trait. This makes it a rather risky thing to do because obtaining a rarer Trait is very difficult in this game.
FAQs
How many Traits are there in Special Anime Defense?
Currently, there are 17 Traits in this game.
What's the best unit in Special Anime Defense?
Demon Lord and Ariva are two of the best units in this Roblox experience.
Are there any codes in Special Anime Defense?
Yes, there are codes available that can be redeemed for rewards.
