Special Anime Defense: Traits Guide

One of the most useful mechanics in Special Anime Defense is the Traits system, which allows you to apply passive buffs to your towers. Applying a Trait to your units can completely change the game, tipping the odds of winning against nefarious forces in your favor in this tower defense-style title.

In this article, we explain how Traits work in this experience and provide a list of every Trait in the game.

How Traits work in Special Anime Defense

The Traits NPC (Image via Roblox)

Traits give your units a passive buff that is entirely separate from their abilities, allowing you to cover their weaknesses or bolster their strengths. You can apply these buffs to any unit regardless of rarity and method of acquisition, making them a universal mechanic.

Applying Traits is simple: approach the NPC next to the Story Mode gateway to open the associated menu. Select the desired unit and use a Magic Token to assign a random Trait to your tower.

Traits apply various buff effects, as listed below:

Increase damage

Decrease cooldown

Increase range

Increase XP gain

Increase Boss damage

Increase money gain

Certain Traits are so powerful that the game restricts them to one unit per player. So, if you have multiple units with one of the most powerful Traits, you cannot use another unit with the same Trait.

List of all Traits in Special Anime Defense

In-game Trait Index (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of the 17 Traits available in the game:

Strong I: Rare Trait; +5% damage.

Rare Trait; +5% damage. Range I: Rare Trait; +5% range.

Rare Trait; +5% range. Nimble I: Rare Trait; -5% cooldown.

Rare Trait; -5% cooldown. Strong II: Rare Trait; +10% damage.

Rare Trait; +10% damage. Range II: Rare Trait; +10% range.

Rare Trait; +10% range. Nimble II: Rare Trait; -10% cooldown.

Rare Trait; -10% cooldown. Strong III: Epic Trait; +15% damage.

Epic Trait; +15% damage. Range III: Epic Trait; +15% range.

Epic Trait; +15% range. Nimble III: Epic Trait; -15% cooldown.

Epic Trait; -15% cooldown. Expertion: Legendary Trait; +20% XP gain.

Legendary Trait; +20% XP gain. Godspeed: Legendary Trait; -25% cooldown.

Legendary Trait; -25% cooldown. Killer: Mythic Trait; +10% damage, +25% Boss damage, +5% range.

Mythic Trait; +10% damage, +25% Boss damage, +5% range. Warrior: Mythic Trait; +20% damage, +10% range, -15% cooldown.

Mythic Trait; +20% damage, +10% range, -15% cooldown. Berserker: Mythic Trait; +20% damage, +35% Boss damage, -15% cooldown.

Mythic Trait; +20% damage, +35% Boss damage, -15% cooldown. Rich: Mythic Trait; +25% money gain, +30% Damage.

Mythic Trait; +25% money gain, +30% Damage. King: Mythic Trait; +250% damage, +10% range, -5% cooldown.

Mythic Trait; +250% damage, +10% range, -5% cooldown. Monarch: Unique Trait; +325% damage, +15% range, -15% cooldown, +35% ally damage, +20% ally range, -10% ally cooldown.

You can only place one unit with King or Monarch on the field at any given point.

FAQs

How do I get Traits in Special Anime Defense?

Traits can be applied to your units using Magic Tokens by interacting with the NPC next to the Story Mode gate.

How many Traits does Special Anime Defense feature?

The game features 17 Traits that can be randomly assigned to your units.

What is the best Trait in Special Anime Defense?

The best Trait in the game is Monarch, which boosts your unit and simultaneously applies a supporting buff to all ally units.

