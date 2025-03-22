SpongeBob Tower Defense Mrs. Puff's Boating School guide - How to get the Boatmobile

With Update 12, SpongeBob Tower Defense added a new Challenge map called Mrs. Puff’s Boating School. As the map was added alongside the Mounts system, they are tied together. By completing the challenge mode, you can earn Driver’s Licenses, which can then be used to purchase new Mounts from the event shop.

Let’s take a look at Mrs. Puff’s Boating School and how to clear it in SpongeBob Tower Defense.

Breaking down Mrs. Puff’s Boating School in SpongeBob Tower Defense

Overview

Mrs. Puff's Boating School Challenge map (Image via Roblox)

Mrs. Puff’s Boating School can be accessed from the Challenge area. Simply walk into the beacon and select the stage from the list to initiate the level. The mode rewards you with Driver’s Licenses upon completion; the amount you receive depends on the chosen difficulty. Hard mode rewards three Licenses for clearing each stage, while Nightmare mode gives you five per clear.

In total, Mrs. Puff’s Boating School features 15 waves, making it a relatively short level. What makes it challenging is its selection of enemies; the foes on this map move very quickly, giving you little time to defeat them. The idea is to use units with Splash damage to hit as many enemies as possible with minimal attacks. That way, you won’t have to worry about unit cooldowns as much.

The final boss of this level is Mrs. Puff herself, who boasts a massive 450,000 HP pool. By this point, your units must be approaching maximum upgrade level and hence, they should have no trouble keeping her at bay.

Continue repeating this stage until you have the required amount of Driver’s Licenses and then visit the Mount Shop to purchase the desired Mount.

Also read: SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 12 patch notes

Recommended units

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Provided you have the right units, the Boating School map should be no trouble. You must bring high Splash damage or high DPS units to keep the quick-moving enemies at bay. In addition to such towers, you need a money generator unit in your party. That way, you will be able to upgrade your characters at a much faster rate than usual, bringing more power to the table for your units.

Here are a few recommended units that you can use to clear this map:

Secret Cyborg Plankton: High DPS unit.

High DPS unit. Secret Sea Bear: High damage unit

High damage unit Mythic Richard: High DPS unit

High DPS unit Legendary Dream Patrick: High damage unit

High damage unit Legendary Band Geek SpongeBob: High damage unit

High damage unit Rare Krusty Krab: Money generator unit

Getting the Boatmobile

The Mount Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Boatmobile is a Mount introduced to the game with Update 12. This vehicle can be purchased from Mrs. Puff’s Mount Shop, which is located behind the Event area. While facing the Play area, turn right, and follow the path upward to reach this shop.

You can buy the Boatmobile for 50 Driver’s Licenses, which are acquired from Mrs. Puff’s Boating School map. On Hard mode, you must complete 17 runs to acquire enough Licenses to purchase the Boatmobile. In contrast, you only need 10 runs on Nightmare mode for the same.

After acquiring it, you can equip the Boatmobile by pressing Tab on the keyboard. If you have another Mount equipped, you can switch between the different vehicles from your Items menu.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How many waves does Mrs. Puff’s Boating School feature in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Mrs. Puff’s Boating School features 15 waves of fast-paced enemies.

What are the different difficulty options for Mrs. Puff’s Boating School in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

There are two difficulty options for Mrs. Puff’s Boating School: Hard and Nightmare.

How to get the Boatmobile in SpongeBob Tower Defense

The Boatmobile can be bought for 50 Driver’s Licenses at Mrs. Puff’s Mount Shop.

