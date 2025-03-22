SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 12 patch notes

SpongeBob Tower Defense has received a fresh update, introducing Mounts, a new Challenge Map, a Legendary Conch unit, and QoL improvements. Dubbed Update 12, it was implemented into the game on March 22, 2025, bringing new mechanics and playable stages to the experience. The unit introduced with the patch is Dream Patrick, a Legendary tower available from the Magic Conch Summon.

This article lists the official patch notes for Update 12.

Official patch notes of SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 12

Mounts Are Here!

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Equip & Ride Mounts around for faster movement!

Get your very own ride from Mrs. Puff at the new Mount Shop: Legendary Patty Wagon and Rare Boatmobile, with more coming soon!

New Challenge Map - Mrs. Puff’s Boating School!

Take on the Ultimate Defensive Driving Test for awesome rewards!

Earn Driver Licenses from Completion in exchange for your own Boatmobile!

Conch Street (Snow) has been swapped out and is no longer available!

Legendary Coach unit - Dream Patrick!

Summon the Legendary Dream Patrick from the Magic Conch Summon!

Improved items inventory!

Updated Category Types for better item organization!

Added new Item Notifiers!

Update 12 Exclusive Conch Summon

Exclusive Conch Summon (Image via Roblox)

The Exclusive Summon featured in Update 12 brings the Legendary Dream Patrick to the Roblox experience. Alongside this unit, the summon banner features towers like the Mythical The Quickster, Mythical Hibernation Sandy, and more.

Here’s a list of units and their pull rates in the Exclusive Conch Summon:

Mythical (0.46%): Hibernation Sandy, The Quickster

Hibernation Sandy, The Quickster Legendary (1.5%): The Flying Dutchman, Dream Patrick

The Flying Dutchman, Dream Patrick Epic (18%): Atomic Flounder, Texas Sandy

Atomic Flounder, Texas Sandy Rare (80%): Slappy Laszlo, Bubble Buddy, Squilliam Fancyson

The banner features a pity system, guaranteeing a Legendary unit every 200 summons and a Mythical unit every 400 summons. This is to ensure that you don’t go excessively long while summoning without pulling something good.

You can perform summons on this banner using Magic Conches, a special currency you can obtain as drops or purchased from the shop.

Magic Conches can be obtained from the following sources:

Mr. Krabs’ Merchant Shop

Premium Shop

Raid Shop

Chest openings

FAQs

When did SpongeBob Tower Defense receive Update 12?

The game received Update 12 on March 22, 2025.

What are the newest Mounts added to SpongeBob Tower Defense with Update 12?

The new Mounts added to the game with Update 12 are Legendary Patty Wagon and Rare Boatmobile.

How to perform summons on Exclusive Summon in SpongeBob Tower Defense

You can perform summons on the Exclusive Summon banner using Magic Conches.

