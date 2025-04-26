SpongeBob Tower Defense Rock Bottom guide

With Update 17, SpongeBob Tower Defense saw the arrival of a new story mode World called Rock Bottom. Added to the game on April 25, 2025, this map includes 10 stages and two Infinite modes for you to clear across two Acts. Since this is a story mode World, the map will be available at all times, so you don’t have to worry about expiration dates.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Rock Bottom in SpongeBob Tower Defense.

Breaking down Rock Bottom in SpongeBob Tower Defense

Overview

Story stage access point (Image via Roblox)

Rock Bottom is the newest story stage, and as is the norm for such maps, you must clear every preceding World to unlock it. Once you clear all stages in Sandy’s Treedome, which is the World directly preceding this one, you will gain access to Rock Bottom.

Ad

Trending

The premise of this World is that SpongeBob is trapped at the far end of the Rock Bottom map, and you must protect him. Each stage includes 15 waves or more, all of which must be repelled to prevent any harm befalling the titular character.

The map layout for this World is lengthy and winding, which makes each battle an endurance test. It also leaves some room for error, allowing you to reposition your units if some enemies happen to slip past your defenses. Defeat all enemy waves to earn rewards corresponding to the chosen difficulty.

Ad

Also read: SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 17 patch notes

Stages and difficulty

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The 10 stages in Rock Bottom are split into two Acts: Act 1 and Act 2. Each Act features five stages and an Infinite mode stage for additional replay value. The five stages are standard fare, featuring a limited number of enemy waves. In contrast, the Infinite mode lets you put your units to the test against a never-ending horde of foes.

Ad

Rock Bottom offers the best rewards out of any story stage so far, which is fitting since it is also the most challenging of them all. It comes with the standard set of three difficulties: Normal, Hard, and Nightmare. Normal and Hard can be accessed from the get-go, while Nightmare must be unlocked by beating Hard mode once.

The prizes you receive from these variations increase based on the chosen difficulty. While the reward variety doesn’t change between difficulty modes, they do increase in quantity. For instance, you receive 70 Gems by clearing a stage on Normal mode, while the same stage rewards you with 100 Gems on Hard mode.

Ad

You can also acquire the Glove Candy food item as a reward from this World. Each Glove Candy grants 900 XP to the unit of your choice and is only available from Rock Bottom as of now. This makes the stages in this World worth replaying, as you can quickly max out your units with plenty of Glove Candies in your inventory.

Lastly, a limited-time reward is tied to the Nightmare mode of this World: the Glove Balloon mount. Available until 11:59 pm on April 28, 2025, this mount requires you to complete all 10 Nightmare mode stages in Rock Bottom. Once it has expired, the vehicle will no longer be available through regular means.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How many stages does Rock Bottom include in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Rock Bottom features 10 regular stages and two Infinite mode levels.

What are the different difficulty options in the Rock Bottom World of SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Rock Bottom includes three difficulty options: Normal, Hard, and Nightmare.

How to get Glove Candy in SpongeBob Tower Defense

Glove Candy has a chance to drop upon clearing stages in the Rock Bottom World.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024