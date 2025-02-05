SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass: All rewards and premium price

SpongeBob Tower Defense's Update 5 has introduced a new Season 2 Pass with several exciting new rewards. The rewards include in-game currency, boosts, new units, and so much more. Like most season passes, you need to purchase the premium version to get all the rewards. Otherwise, you'll only be able to claim the ones from the free track.

Although it is up to you to decide if the season pass is worth it, having an idea about the rewards available can make that decision easier. With that said, here's a detailed list of all the rewards you can obtain from the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass.

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass overview

Complete quests to unlock rewards from the Season 2 Pass (Image via Roblox)

Currently, you can purchase the Season 2 Pass for a total of 799 Robux. Upon making the purchase, you will instantly unlock the Premium slot on the pass. You can then complete various tasks in the "Quests" section to advance through the Season 2 Pass. Note that the pass contains 50 levels in both the free and premium slots. So you will have to grind hard to get all the rewards in this Roblox title.

If you have enough funds to spare, you can spend an additional 99 Robux to skip a level and progress ahead. Alternatively, you can fork out 949 Robux to skip 10 levels. Do note that while purchasing the pass, you'll have the option to pay 2295 Robux, which gives you access to the premium slot and unlocks the first 25 levels instantly.

Also check: SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass rewards

List of all the rewards in the Season 2 Pass (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of rewards that you can get from the Season 2 pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 pass.

Level 1

Free: x50 Gems

Premium: x100 Gems

Level 2

Free: x100 Coins

Premium: x200 Coins

Level 3

Free: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 4

Free: x10 Krabby Patties

Premium: x20 Krabby Patties

Level 5

Free: x1 Trait Rerolls

Premium: x2 Trait Rerolls

Level 6

Free: x75 Gems

Premium: x150 Gems

Level 7

Free: x150 Coins

Premium: x300 Coins

Level 8

Free: 2x Coins for 60 minutes

Premium: 2x Coins for 60 minutes

Level 9

Free: x25 Krabby Patties

Premium: x50 Krabby Patties

Level 10

Free: x1 Magic Conch

Premium: x2 Magic Conch

Level 11

Free: x100 Gems

Premium: x200 Gems

Level 12

Free: x200 Coins

Premium: x400 Coins

Level 13

Free: 2x Gems for 60 minutes

Premium: 2x Gems for 60 minutes

Level 14

Free: x10 Bucket of Chum

Premium: x20 Bucket of Chum

Level 15

Free: x3 Trait Rerolls

Premium: x6 Trait Rerolls

Level 16

Free: x125 Gems

Premium: x250 Gems

Level 17

Free: x250 Coins

Premium: x500 Coins

Level 18

Free: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 19

Free: x15 Bucket of Chum

Premium: x30 Bucket of Chum

Level 20

Free: x1 Magic Conch

Premium: x2 Magic Conch

Level 21

Free: x150 Gems

Premium: x300 Gems

Level 22

Free: x300 Coins

Premium: x600 Coins

Level 23

Free: 2x Coins for 60 minutes

Premium: 2x Coins for 60 minutes

Level 24

Free: x25 Bucket of Chum

Premium: x50 Bucket of Chum

Level 25

Free: x5 Trait Rerolls

Premium: x10 Trait Rerolls

Level 26

Free: x250 Gems

Premium: x500 Gems

Level 27

Free: x500 Coins

Premium: x1000 Coins

Level 28

Free: 2x Gems for 60 minutes

Premium: 2x Gems for 60 minutes

Level 29

Free: x10 Jelly Patties

Premium: x20 Jelly Patties

Level 30

Free: x1 Legendary Chest

Premium: x2 Legendary Chest

Level 31

Free: x300 Gems

Premium: x600 Gems

Level 32

Free: x750 Coins

Premium: x1500 Coins

Level 33

Free: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 34

Free: x15 Jelly Patties

Premium: x30 Jelly Patties

Level 35

Free: x1 Legendary Chest

Premium: x2 Legendary Chest

Level 36

Free: x350 Gems

Premium: x700 Gems

Level 37

Free: x750 Coins

Premium: x1500 Coins

Level 38

Free: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Premium: 2x XP for 60 minutes

Level 39

Free: x25 Jelly Patties

Premium: x50 Jelly Patties

Level 40

Free: x2 Magic Conch

Premium: x3 Magic Conch

Level 41

Free: x400 Gems

Premium: x800 Gems

Level 42

Free: x1000 Coins

Premium: x2000 Coins

Level 43

Free: 2x Gems for 60 minutes

Premium: 2x Gems for 60 minutes

Level 44

Free: x5 Pretty Patties

Premium: x10 Premium Patties

Level 45

Free: x1 Mythic Chest

Premium: x2 Mythic Chest

Level 46

Free: x500 Gems

Premium: x1000 Gems

Level 47

Free: x1500 Coins

Premium: x3000 Coins

Level 48

Free: x5 Trait Rerolls

Premium: x10 Trait Rerolls

Level 49

Free: x3 Magic Conch

Premium: x5 Magic Conch

Level 50

Free: New mystery unit

Premium: Party SpongeBob unit

Also check: How to trade in SpongeBob Tower Defense

FAQs about SpongeBob Tower Defense

How much does the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass cost?

The Season 2 Pass can be bought for 799 Robux.

When will the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass end?

At the time of writing, the Season 2 Pass will last for 28 more days (March 5, 2025).

Is the premium Season 2 Pass worth it in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

If you fancy collecting rewards then the premium Season 2 Pass is definitely worth your while.

