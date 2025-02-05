SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass: All rewards and premium price

SpongeBob Tower Defense's Update 5 has introduced a new Season 2 Pass with several exciting new rewards. The rewards include in-game currency, boosts, new units, and so much more. Like most season passes, you need to purchase the premium version to get all the rewards. Otherwise, you'll only be able to claim the ones from the free track.
Although it is up to you to decide if the season pass is worth it, having an idea about the rewards available can make that decision easier. With that said, here's a detailed list of all the rewards you can obtain from the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass.
SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass overview
Currently, you can purchase the Season 2 Pass for a total of 799 Robux. Upon making the purchase, you will instantly unlock the Premium slot on the pass. You can then complete various tasks in the "Quests" section to advance through the Season 2 Pass. Note that the pass contains 50 levels in both the free and premium slots. So you will have to grind hard to get all the rewards in this Roblox title.
If you have enough funds to spare, you can spend an additional 99 Robux to skip a level and progress ahead. Alternatively, you can fork out 949 Robux to skip 10 levels. Do note that while purchasing the pass, you'll have the option to pay 2295 Robux, which gives you access to the premium slot and unlocks the first 25 levels instantly.
SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass rewards
Following is a list of rewards that you can get from the Season 2 pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 pass.
Level 1
- Free: x50 Gems
- Premium: x100 Gems
Level 2
- Free: x100 Coins
- Premium: x200 Coins
Level 3
- Free: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 4
- Free: x10 Krabby Patties
- Premium: x20 Krabby Patties
Level 5
- Free: x1 Trait Rerolls
- Premium: x2 Trait Rerolls
Level 6
- Free: x75 Gems
- Premium: x150 Gems
Level 7
- Free: x150 Coins
- Premium: x300 Coins
Level 8
- Free: 2x Coins for 60 minutes
- Premium: 2x Coins for 60 minutes
Level 9
- Free: x25 Krabby Patties
- Premium: x50 Krabby Patties
Level 10
- Free: x1 Magic Conch
- Premium: x2 Magic Conch
Level 11
- Free: x100 Gems
- Premium: x200 Gems
Level 12
- Free: x200 Coins
- Premium: x400 Coins
Level 13
- Free: 2x Gems for 60 minutes
- Premium: 2x Gems for 60 minutes
Level 14
- Free: x10 Bucket of Chum
- Premium: x20 Bucket of Chum
Level 15
- Free: x3 Trait Rerolls
- Premium: x6 Trait Rerolls
Level 16
- Free: x125 Gems
- Premium: x250 Gems
Level 17
- Free: x250 Coins
- Premium: x500 Coins
Level 18
- Free: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 19
- Free: x15 Bucket of Chum
- Premium: x30 Bucket of Chum
Level 20
- Free: x1 Magic Conch
- Premium: x2 Magic Conch
Level 21
- Free: x150 Gems
- Premium: x300 Gems
Level 22
- Free: x300 Coins
- Premium: x600 Coins
Level 23
- Free: 2x Coins for 60 minutes
- Premium: 2x Coins for 60 minutes
Level 24
- Free: x25 Bucket of Chum
- Premium: x50 Bucket of Chum
Level 25
- Free: x5 Trait Rerolls
- Premium: x10 Trait Rerolls
Level 26
- Free: x250 Gems
- Premium: x500 Gems
Level 27
- Free: x500 Coins
- Premium: x1000 Coins
Level 28
- Free: 2x Gems for 60 minutes
- Premium: 2x Gems for 60 minutes
Level 29
- Free: x10 Jelly Patties
- Premium: x20 Jelly Patties
Level 30
- Free: x1 Legendary Chest
- Premium: x2 Legendary Chest
Level 31
- Free: x300 Gems
- Premium: x600 Gems
Level 32
- Free: x750 Coins
- Premium: x1500 Coins
Level 33
- Free: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 34
- Free: x15 Jelly Patties
- Premium: x30 Jelly Patties
Level 35
- Free: x1 Legendary Chest
- Premium: x2 Legendary Chest
Level 36
- Free: x350 Gems
- Premium: x700 Gems
Level 37
- Free: x750 Coins
- Premium: x1500 Coins
Level 38
- Free: 2x XP for 60 minutes
- Premium: 2x XP for 60 minutes
Level 39
- Free: x25 Jelly Patties
- Premium: x50 Jelly Patties
Level 40
- Free: x2 Magic Conch
- Premium: x3 Magic Conch
Level 41
- Free: x400 Gems
- Premium: x800 Gems
Level 42
- Free: x1000 Coins
- Premium: x2000 Coins
Level 43
- Free: 2x Gems for 60 minutes
- Premium: 2x Gems for 60 minutes
Level 44
- Free: x5 Pretty Patties
- Premium: x10 Premium Patties
Level 45
- Free: x1 Mythic Chest
- Premium: x2 Mythic Chest
Level 46
- Free: x500 Gems
- Premium: x1000 Gems
Level 47
- Free: x1500 Coins
- Premium: x3000 Coins
Level 48
- Free: x5 Trait Rerolls
- Premium: x10 Trait Rerolls
Level 49
- Free: x3 Magic Conch
- Premium: x5 Magic Conch
Level 50
- Free: New mystery unit
- Premium: Party SpongeBob unit
FAQs about SpongeBob Tower Defense
How much does the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass cost?
The Season 2 Pass can be bought for 799 Robux.
When will the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 2 Pass end?
At the time of writing, the Season 2 Pass will last for 28 more days (March 5, 2025).
Is the premium Season 2 Pass worth it in SpongeBob Tower Defense?
If you fancy collecting rewards then the premium Season 2 Pass is definitely worth your while.
