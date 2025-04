SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 4 Pass: All rewards and price

SpongeBob Tower Defense offers you a plethora of ways to earn rewards, and the Season Pass is one of them. With every major update, the Season Pass gets updated, allowing everyone to earn more unique rewards. Currently, this experience features a Season 4 Pass featuring rewards like Gems, Coins, Mythic Chests, etc. While you can collect rewards from the free slot, it is also possible to purchase the premium one to grab more exotic rewards.

Since purchasing the premium Season 4 Pass requires you to spend Robux, it's rather difficult to decide whether this investment is worthwhile. To help figure this one out, here's a guide highlighting the rewards from the Season 4 pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense.

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 4 Pass overview

Complete quests to earn Season Pass rewards (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can purchase the Season 4 pass after paying 799 Robux. After making this purchase, you will immediately get access to the premium pass slot and collect rewards from it. To earn rewards, you will have to earn Season XP — a reward for completing quests. You can take a look at all the available quests by clicking on the "Quests" button on the right side of the screen.

In case you are having a tough time farming Season XP, you can spend 99 Robux to skip a Season Pass level. Doing so will unlock the reward tied up with a single level for you. If you have more funds to spare, you can spend 949 Robux to skip 10 levels. Lastly, you can use 2295 Robux to purchase the premium SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 4 Pass and unlock 25 levels of it immediately.

All SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 4 Pass rewards

All rewards in the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 4 Pass rewards (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of all the rewards that you can unlock from the Season 4 Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense.

Level 1

Free Pass reward: 50 Gems

Premium Pass reward: 100 Gems

Level 2

Free Pass reward: 100 Coins

Premium Pass reward: 200 Coins

Level 3

Free Pass reward: Double XP boost

Premium Pass reward: 2 Double XP boosts

Level 4

Free Pass reward: 10 Krabby Patties

Premium Pass reward: 20 Krabby Patties

Level 5

Free Pass reward: 1 Trait Reroll

Premium Pass reward: 2 Trait Rerolls

Level 6

Free Pass reward: 75 Coins

Premium Pass reward: 150 Coins

Level 7

Free Pass reward: 150 Coins

Premium Pass reward: 300 Coins

Level 8

Free Pass reward: Double Coin boost

Premium Pass reward: 2 Double Coin boost

Level 9

Free Pass reward: 25 Krabby Patties

Premium Pass reward: 50 Krabby Patties

Level 10

Free Pass reward: Magic Conch

Premium Pass reward: 2 Magic Conches

Level 11

Free Pass reward: 100 Gems

Premium Pass reward: 200 Gems

Level 12

Free Pass reward: 200 Coins

Premium Pass reward: 400 Coins

Level 13

Free Pass reward: Double Gems boost

Premium Pass reward: 2 Double Gems boosts

Level 14

Free Pass reward: 10 Bucket of Chums

Premium Pass reward: 20 Bucket of Chums

Level 15

Free Pass reward: 3 Trait Rerolls

Premium Pass reward: 6 Trait Rerolls

Level 16

Free Pass reward: 125 Gems

Premium Pass reward: 250 Gems

Level 17

Free Pass reward: 250 Coins

Premium Pass reward: 500 Coins

Level 18

Free Pass reward: 2 Double XP boost

Premium Pass reward: 2 Double XP boost

Level 19

Free Pass reward: 15 Bucket of Chums

Premium Pass reward: 30 Bucket of Chums

Level 20

Free Pass reward: Magic Conch

Premium Pass reward: 2 Magic Conches

Level 21

Free Pass reward: 150 Gems

Premium Pass reward: 300 Gems

Level 22

Free Pass reward: 300 Coins

Premium Pass reward: 600 Coins

Level 23

Free Pass reward: 2 Double XP boosts

Premium Pass reward: 2 Double XP boosts

Level 24

Free Pass reward: 25 Bucket of Chums

Premium Pass reward: 50 Bucket of Chums

Level 25

Free Pass reward: 5 Trait Rerolls

Premium Pass reward: 10 Trait Rerolls

Level 26

Free Pass reward: 250 Gems

Premium Pass reward: 500 Gems

Level 27

Free Pass reward: 500 Coins

Premium Pass reward: 1000 Coins

Level 28

Free Pass reward: 2 Double Gems boost

Premium Pass reward: 4 Double Gems boost

Level 29

Free Pass reward: 10 Jelly Patties

Premium Pass reward: 20 Jelly Patties

Level 30

Free Pass reward: Legendary+ Chest

Premium Pass reward: 2 Legendary+ Chest

Level 31

Free Pass reward: 300 Gems

Premium Pass reward: 600 Gems

Level 32

Free Pass reward: 750 Coins

Premium Pass reward: 1500 Coins

Level 33

Free Pass reward: 2 Double XP boosts

Premium Pass reward: 2 Double XP boosts

Level 34

Free Pass reward: 15 Jelly Patties

Premium Pass reward: 30 Jelly Patties

Level 35

Free Pass reward: Legendary+ Chest

Premium Pass reward: 2 Legendary+ Chest

Level 36

Free Pass reward: 350 Gems

Premium Pass reward: 700 Gems

Level 37

Free Pass reward: 750 Coins

Premium Pass reward: 1500 Coins

Level 38

Free Pass reward: 2 Double Coins boost

Premium Pass reward: 2 Double Coins boost

Level 39

Free Pass reward: 25 Jelly Patties

Premium Pass reward: 50 Jelly Patties

Level 40

Free Pass reward: 2 Magic Conches

Premium Pass reward: 3 Magic Conches

Level 41

Free Pass reward: 400 Gems

Premium Pass reward: 800 Gems

Level 42

Free Pass reward: 1000 Coins

Premium Pass reward: 2000 Coins

Level 43

Free Pass reward: 2 Double Gems boosts

Premium Pass reward: 2 Double Gems boosts

Level 44

Free Pass reward: 5 Pretty Patties

Premium Pass reward: 10 Pretty Patties

Level 45

Free Pass reward: Mythic+ Chest

Premium Pass reward: 2 Mythic+ Chests

Level 46

Free Pass reward: 500 Gems

Premium Pass reward: 1000 Gems

Level 47

Free Pass reward: 1500 Coin

Premium Pass reward: 3000 Coins

Level 48

Free Pass reward: 5 Trait Rerolls

Premium Pass reward: 10 Trait Rerolls

Level 49

Free Pass reward: 3 Magic Conches

Premium Pass reward: 5 Magic Conches

Level 50

Free Pass reward: New unit

Premium Pass reward: Handsome Plankton

FAQs about SpongeBob Tower Defense

How much does the premium Season 4 pass cost in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

You can purchase the premium Season 4 pass for a total of 799 Robux.

When will the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 4 Pass end?

The Season 4 Pass will remain in the game for 18 more days (May 4, 2025)

Is the premium Season 4 pass worth it in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

If you fancy collecting special rewards, then the premium Season 4 pass is definitely worth it for you.

