SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 10 patch notes

The latest Update 10 in SpongeBob Tower Defense has a bunch of important things if you are a dedicated player. From the Season 3 Pass to new treasure chest rewards, there is plenty of catching up to do. What comes with the reward is a series of challenges in the form of the Bubble Bowl Finale — an ending to one of the most enjoyed events in this title.

This article features the patch notes so you can refer to them for more information. Also, scroll down for a detailed overview of the update.

Patch notes for Update 10 in SpongeBob Tower Defense

Enjoy the new features added with the Update 10 (Image via Roblox)

New Treasure Chest Rewards!

Added Secret Rarity Chance with Crazy Rewards!

2 New Treasure Chest Units!

(Mythic) Richard

(Secret) Hash Slinger Slasher

Handsome Squidward is no longer obtainable from Chests!

Season 3 Pass is Here!

Unlock exclusive rewards such as the (Mythic) Bubbles the Dolphin with the S3 Premium Pass!

Complete the Season Pass multiple times to earn extra unit variants!

Prestige for the Season Pass is now Available for All!

Free Pass Holders can now prestige their Season Pass after reaching Tier 50!

Challenges are Now Here for the Bubble Bowl Finale!

3 Extreme Challenges to Conquer for Insane Rewards!

Bubble Bowl Raid will Stay after the Event is over!

Event ends on March 10, 11:59 PM CT!

New Shop Offers!

Treasure Hunter Pass: Open only Epic+ Rewards from Treasure Chests! (Stacks w/ Ultra Treasure Hunter)

Ultra Treasure Hunter Pass: Increased luck at Legendary+ Rewards from Treasure Chests! (Stacks w/ Treasure Hunter)

Secret Chests!

SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 10 overview

The Bubble Bowl event challenges (Image via Roblox)

First of all, the Bubble Bowl event is finally about to end on March 10, 2025, so make sure to complete the quests and earn the rewards. Speaking of this event, three hardcore challenges are here to test your skills. For your reference, we have highlighted those challenges below.

Bubble Brainiac : Complete the Bubble Bowl Raid on Hard with only Rare or below units equipped.

: Complete the Bubble Bowl Raid on Hard with only Rare or below units equipped. Halftime Legend : Complete the Bubble Bowl Raid on Nightmare with Legendary or below units equipped.

: Complete the Bubble Bowl Raid on Nightmare with Legendary or below units equipped. Band Conductor: Complete Bubble Bowl Raid on Nightmare with only Band Geek units equipped.

One of the key things in this update is that you can now get Mythic and Secret rarity units from the Treasure Chests. This includes a Richard and a Hash Slinger Slasher unit in this Roblox title.

Apart from the treasure chests, the game features a whole array of rewards for you through its Season 3 pass. It contains 50 tiers in both the free and premium tiers. In case you have completed the battle pass, you can start over again. This process is called Prestiging, where you can earn more rewards by repeating the pass again.

Overall, the entire Update 10 in this experience is filled with exciting rewards that you should grab right away.

FAQs

When did the Update 10 come out in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The Update 10 came out on March 8, 2025, in this experience.

How much does the premium Season 3 pass cost in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The premium Season 3 pass can be bought for 799 Robux.

Is the premium battle pass worth it in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

If you have some extra funds to spare, and if you like collecting rewards, then the premium pass is worth it.

