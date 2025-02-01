SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 5 patch notes

SpongeBob Tower Defense, a tower defense-style Roblox experience based on the popular show, has received its fifth major update. Dubbed Update 5, this patch introduces new units, a season pass, new quests, revamped rewards, various quality-of-life features, and more. It was implemented into the game on January 31, 2025.

Here are the official patch notes for Update 5 in SpongeBob Tower Defense.

Official patch notes for Update 5 in SpongeBob Tower Defense

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Season Two Pass is Here!

Unlock exclusive rewards such as the (Mythic) GG Rock SpongeBob with the S2 Premium Pass! Complete the Season Pass multiple times to earn extra unit variants!

New Exclusive Secret Unit!

Discover the Exclusive Dream Gary within the Magic Conch Summon!

New Attack Type Visuals!

New Range Visuals and added Attack Type Icons: Full, Splash, Pierce, Line, Single, and Resource.

Auto Sell Banner Units!

Configure your settings within the Summon podium!

# of Existence for Units!

Visible for Legendary, Mythic, and Secret Units! Unit Variants have their own Existence applied!

Open All Chests Option!

Speed up your Treasure Chest openings!

New Quests and Better Rewards!

Endless Mode Improvements!

Added Season Pass XP, Player XP, and Unit Food rewards based off Waves Completed!

An overview of the Season Two Pass

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Season Two Pass is a 50-level battle pass system where you are rewarded for leveling up by gathering Season XP. This system grants you prizes per level-up, incentivizing interaction with the game’s questing system.

The Season Two Pass comes in two tiers: Free and Premium. The former is available by default, and the latter is a Robux purchase. The Premium tier costs 799 Robux, with additional purchases available that skip several levels at once.

Both the Free and Premium tiers grant you resources like Gems, Coins, Magic Conch, and more as you level up. It’s worth noting that the Premium tier acts as an add-on to the Free tier, as it levels up at the same time as its default counterpart. This means if you purchase the Premium tier after leveling the Season Two Pass up, you will gain access to the level rewards instantly.

The final reward for the Free tier is a random unit the game assigns to you when you claim it from the Season Two Pass screen. In contrast, the Premium tier gives you the Mythic unit GG Rock SpongeBob, a powerful tower that can be used freely in battle.

FAQs

When was Update 5 added to SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Update 5 was added to this Roblox experience on January 31, 2025.

What is the newest Mythic unit added with Update 5 in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Update 5 added the Mythic unit GG Rock SpongeBob to the game as the final reward for the Premium Season Two Pass.’

How to get the Exclusive Dream Gary in SpongeBob Tower Defense

The Exclusive Dream Gary can be obtained by performing summons on the Magic Conch Summon banner.

