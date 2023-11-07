Roblox Brookhaven RP is one of the most-played role-playing experiences in the metaverse. The gameplay revolves around the virtual city of Brookhaven, where players can engage in a variety of activities. Moreover, you have the liberty to explore the city and craft your own storylines with friends.

St. Luke's Hospital stands as one of the key destinations within Brookhaven. Here, players can take up the mantles of doctors, nurses, and even patients. The hospital boasts two floors, a rooftop, and several departments, each serving a unique medical purpose. Scroll ahead to learn more about the departments at St. Luke's Hospital.

The St. Luke's Hospital in Roblox Brookhaven RP allows you to access 13 rooms

What can you do outside the St. Luke's Hospital in Roblox Brookhaven RP?

There is a huge parking lot outside the hospital that provides a lot of space for your vehicles. Go towards the backside of the building to find an open terrace next to a big railing. You can hop on the terrace using the yellow posts attached to the ground.

On the terrace, you will see a broken window that connects to the second floor of the hospital. There is a ladder next to the broken window. Use it to reach the rooftop of St. Luke's Hospital.

Departments inside the St. Luke's Hospital of Roblox Brookhaven RP

The following is the list of rooms with their specific usage inside the St. Luke's Hospital:

Receptionist area: The receptionist's office is the first thing you see after you enter the hospital. There is a big desk for the receptionist and St. Luke's Hospital logo on the wall. You can also use the broken part of the wall to go to the second floor of the hospital.

Clinic: This room consists of a desk with a couple of computers and three separate admission spaces. The admission spaces also have windows that overlook the road.

ER (Emergency Room): One of the important departments, as this is the place where doctors bring in patients with medical emergencies.

Adoption room: You can adopt four types of babies from this room. The types are light male, dark male, light female, and dark female. You can also see cribs inside this room.

Recovery room (wards): After the surgery is done, you can send your patients to the wards for recovery. Nurses can take care of them by giving them medication and checking their heart rate monitor. Additionally, there are visitor chairs and a television.

Surgery room: As the name hints, doctors can use this room to perform surgeries. You can also use a variety of surgery tools to have an enhanced RP experience.

X-ray center - You can scan your patients using the X-ray machine and find the cause of the injury.

Secret room - This room can be found behind the X-ray machine. After entering this space, there is a table with a note that states the following:

"Report: Everyone said this time would be different, nevertheless history did repeat itself, I cannot pinpoint the power source, however it looks to be beyond this world. Maybe history will show us the way?"

There is a blue button under the table; hit it to open the Quantum room.

Quantum room:

You will be dropped into a pool of water in a green-lit chamber. Hit the blue button under the small black-themed round table to teleport your character to Lake Madison in Roblox Brookhaven RP.

The second floor of St. Luke's Hospital is abandoned as it is filled with rusty materials and dim lighting that brings out a haunted hospital vibe.

