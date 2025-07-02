Steal an Anime Codes (July 2025)

Steal an Anime codes help players get a head start by obtaining valuable rewards, including cash boosts, temporary base security, and even rare units. These freebies can dramatically speed up your progression in this Roblox experience, helping you afford upgrades, try new strategies, and grow a legendary anime squad.

This article lists the latest codes in Steal an Anime and explains how to use and redeem them, alongside other details.

All Steal an Anime codes [Active]

Here are the currently working codes as of July 1, 2025. Be sure to enter them exactly as shown in the table, as they’re case-sensitive:

List of Active Codes for Steal an Anime 100KLIKES 1,000,000 Cash (New) RAGAISHERE 100,000 Cash (New) PROTECTMEPLZ Locks your base for 10 minutes (New) ANIMEPRO Gives a random Godly unit (New) RAGASOON 150,000 Cash TIMECHAMBER 100,000 Cash NOSTEALING Locks base for 10 minutes ANIME 5,000 Cash STAR 5,000 Cash JOYBOY 50,000 Cash LOCKEDIN Locks base for 10 minutes DONE Unlocks Goja MONKEYSECRET Locks base for 5 minutes

Inactive Steal an Anime codes

Here are the outdated codes for Steal an Anime:

List of Inactive Codes for Steal an Anime BOSS Free Rewards CRAFTINGSOON Free Rewards SAFETYFIRST Free Rewards

How to redeem Steal an Anime codes

Redeem codes in Steal an Anime (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians can follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in Steal an Anime:

Launch Steal an Anime on Roblox.

Click the Codes button, usually located on the right menu.

button, usually located on the right menu. Enter a code exactly in the "Enter here!" field.

field. Press Redeem! to claim your reward.

to claim your reward. If nothing happens, double-check for typos or reconnect to refresh codes.

Codes for Steal an Anime and their importance

Redeeming codes gives you rewards that can help with both offense and defense. Cash codes like 100KLIKES or RAGASOON help you upgrade faster, boosting your ability to purchase rare heroes and tools. Lock codes such as PROTECTMEPLZ, NOSTEALING, and LOCKEDIN protect your base from raids for up to 10 minutes. These codes are ideal after large hauls.

Meanwhile, ANIMEPRO and DONE offer valuable units to strengthen your roster immediately. Using codes strategically will help even casual players stay competitive.

Steal an Anime code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshoot codes in Steal an Anime (Image via Roblox)

If a code isn’t working, the first thing to check is whether it has expired. Codes often have short lifespans, so it’s wise to grab them as soon as they’re announced. Another common culprit is a simple typo. Codes are case-sensitive and must be entered exactly as shown, without extra spaces.

Sometimes, codes appear valid but don’t trigger any reward. In such cases, try restarting the game, as updates can delay code activation. Remember that lock codes that protect your base won’t work if your base is already locked or if there’s a cooldown timer running from your last lock.

Where to find more Steal an Anime codes

If you’re eager to stay stocked up on the latest freebies, knowing where to hunt for fresh codes is essential. One of the best sources is the official Steal an Anime Discord server, where developers often drop codes during announcements or special events. The official Steal an Anime Roblox group is also a hotspot for new codes, especially when the game hits milestones like player count achievements or major updates.

FAQs on Steal an Anime codes

Are these codes one-time use?

Yes. Each code can be redeemed only once per Roblox account.

When do lock codes activate?

Lock effects apply immediately and prevent other players from raiding your base for their full duration.

Will my reward disappear if I log off?

No. Once redeemed, rewards are saved to your account and are accessible anytime.

