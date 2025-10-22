Steal a Brainrot Bisonte Giuppitere guide

Steal a Brainrot features Bisonte Giuppitere as a Secret-rarity Brainrot with a high income rate. This Brainrot is not available through the conveyor belt like most other units; instead, it is restricted to the Roulette system. Apart from this RNG-reliant acquisition method, the unit can also be obtained by stealing it from other players’ bases.
Let’s take a look at Bisonte Giuppitere and gauge its value as a Cash-generating unit in Steal a Brainrot.
Breaking down Bisonte Giuppitere in Steal a Brainrot
How to get
As mentioned earlier, Bisonte Giuppitere is a unit that has a slim chance of being the Brainrot reward from the Roulette system. This entails performing spins on the Roulette wheel; you can get a free spin every three hours on weekdays and every hour on weekends. If you wish to go the premium route, the Roulette system lets you buy spins for Robux as well.
The odds of landing Bisonte Giuppitere through this method are extremely low, making it an unreliable option. As such, the better approach would be to steal it from other Robloxians’ bases. For this, you’ll need to circumvent their security measures and potentially fight them off as well. With the right weapons and decent preparations, you may be able to snatch it from under their noses.
Once you return to the base with this unit, consider locking it down immediately to thwart any repossession attempts.
Income rate
Bisonte Giuppitere makes 300,000 Cash per second, which is on the lower end of Secret-rarity units. Even so, its value is still higher than every unit belonging to all rarities below Secret. This makes it an inherently valuable unit that is a worthwhile addition to your roster. If you happen to get a mutated version through the Roulette wheel, its income rate will skyrocket.
