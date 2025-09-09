Steal a Brainrot Carrotini Brainini guide

Carrotini Brainini is among the Steal a Brainrot characters that can be obtained through the Lucky Block. This character belongs to the Mythic rarity, placing it in the upper echelon of units in the experience. As a Lucky Block-exclusive unit, the method of getting Carrotini Brainini is somewhat non-standard, but the added effort is worth it.

Read on to learn everything about Carrotini Brainini in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Carrotini Brainini in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

Lucky Blocks in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Carrotini Brainini is available through the Mythic Lucky Block, one of the three Lucky Blocks that can be bought from the in-game shops. The Mythic Lucky Block is the least expensive of the three at 175 Robux from the Robux Shop or 10 million Cash on the conveyor belt. For a mid- to late-game player, buying it is a cinch.

Trending

Upon opening the Mythic Lucky Block, you have a 10% chance of getting Carrotini Brainini. Of the four units featured in the Block, this character is the rarest, so you may have to try a few times before you land on the desired unit.

Unlike the contents of the Brainrot God Lucky Block, the Mythic Lucky Block units cannot be bought directly from the conveyor belt.

Follow this link for a guide on Orcalero Orcala, a Brainrot God unit exclusive to the Brainrot God Lucky Block.

Income rate

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Carrotini Brainini has an earn rate of 15,000 Cash per second, making it the current best Mythic unit in the game. As far as unit value goes, this character boasts extremely high value, and anything below a Brainrot God unit is not a match for it. It can be a major boon for mid-game players in particular, considering the high earn rate and the relative ease of getting it.

The unit will recoup the purchase cost of the Mythic Lucky Block in about 11 minutes, provided you manage to get it in one try. With each subsequent attempt, the time taken to recover the initial purchase cost will increase by 11 minutes.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get Carrotini Brainini in Steal a Brainrot?

Carrotini Brainini is exclusively available from the Mythic Lucky Block at a 10% drop rate.

How much money does Carrotini Brainini generate per second?

Carrotini Brainini generates 15,000 Cash per second.

How do I get the Mythic Lucky Block?

The Mythic Lucky Block can be bought for 175 Robux from the premium shop or 10 million Cash from the conveyor belt.

