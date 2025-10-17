Steal a Brainrot Eviledon guide

Eviledon is available in Steal a Brainrot as part of the game’s Halloween festivities. Obtainable as a Secret-rarity Brainrot, Eviledon can only be acquired through the Witch’s Fuse station on the map. Its income rate is on the higher end of Secret-rarity units, making it among the most valuable options in the game. As such, it is highly recommended to pursue this character before Witch’s Fuse goes away.

Here’s a quick guide to Eviledon in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Eviledon in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

Eviledon can be obtained by fusing Brainrots in the Witch's Fuse (Image via Roblox)

Eviledon is only obtainable through the Witch’s Fuse machine in the overworld instead of the conveyor belt. This means you won’t have to deal with the conveyor belt’s spawn RNG while pursuing the Eviledon. That said, there is a different layer of luck to deal with while using the Witch’s Fuse.

The Witch’s Fuse operates based on the rarity of the submitted Brainrots. If you add four high-rarity Brainrots, you will likely receive a high-rarity Brainrot. What this means is you aren’t guaranteed to get the Eviledon by submitting four Secret Brainrots. You can, however, view the chances of getting it in the Fuse menu.

Interact with the Witch’s Fuse and add four Brainrots. In the display below the submission boxes, you will see a list of possible Brainrots. If you’re lucky, the unit you get will be Eviledon.

For endgame players, this should be no trouble as they likely already have various high-rarity units sitting in their inventory. All they need to do is try their luck at the Witch’s Fuse. For early-game players, however, this can prove to be quite challenging, as they are less likely to own more than a handful of high-rarity Brainrots.

Feel free to refer to this guide to learn how the Witch’s Fuse works in Steal a Brainrot.

Income rate

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Eviledon generates 31,500,000 Cash per second, making it one of the best in the game. The cost of getting it varies based on the number of Brainrots you submit. If RNG favors you, Eviledon will recover its cost of investment very quickly. However, if you are unlucky and it takes you more than a few tries to get Eviledon, the character will need several minutes to recoup the initial investment cost.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get Eviledon in Steal a Brainrot?

Eviledon has a chance to appear as a fused Brainrot from the Witch’s Fuse.

What rarity does Eviledon belong to?

Eviledon belongs to the Secret rarity.

How much money does Eviledon generate per second?

Eviledon’s income rate is 31,500,000 Cash per second.

