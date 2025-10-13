Steal a Brainrot Witch Fuse guide

With the Halloween update, a witch and her magical cauldron have appeared in Steal a Brainrot. All players can use the cauldron to fuse Brainrots and get limited-time units in exchange. Witch Fuse functions similarly to the Fuse Machine, but instead of giving specific Brainrots, you can submit any character, regardless of its name and rarity.

Ad

This comprehensive guide tells you how to utilize the Witch Fuse system and obtain all the new Brainrots.

How to use Witch Fuse in Steal a Brainrot

Take Brainrots to the Collect Zone (Image via Roblox)

The Witch Fuse cauldron is next to the Shop, opposite the Spin Wheel. You can submit any Brainrot to the cauldron and then spend Cash to begin the fusion process. Interestingly, any Mutations or Traits possessed by the deposited Brainrots have a chance to carry over to the fused character.

Ad

Trending

To begin fusing, you must submit a total of four Brainrots to the cauldron. It is possible to retake the units, but only when the Witch Fuse hasn't been activated.

Follow these instructions to use Witch Fuse in Steal a Brainrot:

Approach a Brainrot in your base and grab it with the E button.

Take it to the Collect Zone (green area) in front of the Witch Fuse cauldron.

Repeat the process until a total of four units are in the cauldron.

Interact with the cauldron and then hit the money button to begin the fusion process.

Once the fusion is completed, collect the created character from the cauldron.

Ad

In Witch Fuse, the time required for the fusion depends on the submitted Brainrots. The higher their rarity, the more the waiting time.

The Witch Fuse menu (Image via Roblox)

The rarity of the submitted characters affects the possible fusions. So, to get Secret Brainrots like Eviledon and Vulturino Skeletono, submit four Secret units.

Ad

All Brainrots obtainable from Witch Fuse

Over 10 different Brainrots can be obtained from Witch Fuse (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the Witch Fuse-exclusive Brainrots, alongside their rarities, costs, and income rates in Steal a Brainrot.

Ad

Brainrot Rarity Cost Income per second Spooky and Pumpky Secret $25B $80M Eviledon Secret $8B $30M Vulturino Skeletono Secret $110M $500K Los Mobilis Secret $2.7B $22M Snailenzo Brainrot God $45M $250K/s Tentacolo Tecnico Brainrot God $62.5M $292.5k/s Jacko Jack Jack Brainrot God $30M $150K/s Jacko Spaventosa Mythic $4.8M $16.2K/s Magi Rabbitini Mythic $4M $12K/s Buho De Fuego Legendary $345K $1400/s Quackula Legendary TBA TBA Mummio Rappitto Epic $47.5K $325/s Pinealotto Fruttarino Rare $9,700 $75/s Tartaragno Common $1,500 $13/s

Ad

More Brainrots may get added to the Witch Fuse pool in future updates. Whenever new ones are introduced, the list will be updated accordingly.

What is the Witching Hour in Steal a Brainrot?

The Witching Hour cooldown (Image via Roblox)

The Witching Hour is a special event that occurs every two hours on a server. When it is active, a Vampira Cappucina, Zombie Tralala, Frankentteo, or La Vacca Jacko Lanterino appears on the conveyor belt. You can buy them with Cash to expand your collection.

Ad

Formerly, the four Brainrots tied to the Witching Hour could be used to spawn the La Spooky Grande. However, the limited character ran out of stock a few days after its debut. Now, the sole way to get a La Spooky Grande is by stealing it from other players in Steal a Brainrot.

Although it isn't possible to spawn a La Spooky Grande, the Witching Hour is still useful because it triggers the arrival of Brainrot God and Secret characters. You can collect and use them for Witch Fuse.

Ad

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 16 guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Which is the best Brainrot obtainable from Witch Fuse?

Spooky and Pumpky is the best because it generates a whopping 80,000,000 Cash per second, the highest among all the Witch Fuse Brainrots.

How to retake characters deposited in the Witch Fuse cauldron?

Open the Witch Fuse menu by interacting with the cauldron. Then, press the "Return" button below the Brainrot's name to send it back to your base.

Ad

Does the Witching Hour apply any Trait?

Yes, the Witching Hour applies the Nightmare Trait, which gives dark particle effects to the affected Brainrots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025