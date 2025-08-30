All Mutations and their effects in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot allows players to collect both normal and mutated versions of brainrot characters. Generally, the latter is preferred for its multiple effects. Mutations not only provide eye-catching colors and auras but also drastically increase or decrease a character's earnings rate. Although not stackable, they are easier to obtain than Traits as they naturally occur on Brainrots.

Ad

In this guide, you'll learn about the effects and income multipliers of every Mutation in Steal a Brainrot.

All Mutations and how to get them in Steal a Brainrot

A Galaxy-mutated La Vacca Saturno Saturnita (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are eight Mutations in Steal a Brainrot. Four of them are applied randomly on Brainrots that appear on the conveyor belt, whereas others are obtained during admin-triggered events.

Ad

Trending

Gold

Brainrots appearing on the conveyor belt have a small chance of receiving the Gold Mutation. It gives them a radiant golden hue.

Diamond

Similar to Gold, characters that arrive on the conveyor belt have a chance to receive the Diamond Mutation. It gives them a blue, crystal-like appearance.

Rainbow

Rarer than Gold and Diamond, this Mutation gives a rainbow effect to Brainrots. Such mutated characters can be naturally obtained from the conveyor belt. Notably, their spawn chance is increased during the Rainbow admin event.

Ad

Lava

This Mutation is applied during the Lava event, commonly triggered by the developers in their weekly Admin Abuse. Lava Brainrots have a unique reddish-orange color that makes them glow.

Bloodrot

This Mutation is applied to Brainrots during the Bloodmoon event. Formerly, this event occurred every three hours, giving random characters appearing on the conveyor belt a blood red color. Now, it is started by the admins during special occasions.

Celestial

Ad

Brainrots with the Celestial Mutation have a moon icon above their name and ooze a purple aura. It is applied during the Celestial event, which can only be activated by the developers.

Candy

The Candy Mutation is available via the Candy Aurora event. It is a part of the long list of developer-controlled events, giving random characters appearing on the conveyor belt a candy pink color.

Galaxy

The Galaxy Mutation occurs during the Space event in Steal a Brainrot. As of this writing, it happens every hour on weekends and every three hours during the weekdays. Brainrots that receive this Mutation turn purple and get a massive boost to their income rate.

Ad

Also check: All rituals in Steal a Brainrot

Income multipliers and effects provided by all Mutations

All Mutation multipliers in Steal a Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Besides providing unique effects, each Mutation increases a unit's money generated per second. Their bestowed earnings multiplier is listed below:

Ad

Gold : 1.25x

: 1.25x Diamond : 1.50x

: 1.50x Rainbow : 10x

: 10x Lava : 6x

: 6x Bloodrot : 2x

: 2x Celestial : 4x

: 4x Candy : 4x

: 4x Galaxy: 6x

Mutated Brainrots count towards your Index progression. So, keep purchasing, trading, and stealing those that haven't been a part of your collection yet.

Although a Brainrot can possess a single Mutation, it can have any number of income-boosting Traits. Over 10 Traits are available in the game, whose effects are detailed in this guide.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What happens during the Rainbow event?

Ad

During the event, a rainbow beam emerges from the sky and strikes the entrance of the conveyor belt. Arriving Brainrots get an increased chance of receiving the Rainbow Mutation.

What happens during the Bloodmon event?

During Bloodmoon, the entire map turns red. Subsequently, random Brainrots that appear on the conveyor belt get the Bloodmoon Mutation.

Which Mutation offers the best income multiplier?

Rainbow is the best Mutation because it gives a 10x multiplier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025