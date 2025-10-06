Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 16 guide

With Update 19, the Steal a Brainrot Rebirth system has been expanded to include 16 levels. The latest Rebirth allows you to increase your Cash multiplier further, get extended Lock Base duration, and unlock the Attack Doge item in the Shop. To reach the current maximum level, you will need a certain Secret-rarity Brainrot and have a minimum of 1Qa Cash in your account.

This guide details the requirements and rewards for Rebirth 16 in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

Rebirth 16 requirements in Steal a Brainrot

Obtain a Los Tralaleritos for this Rebirth (Image via Roblox)

Rebirthing has a strict progression system. Performing the first fifteen Rebirths is essential for reaching the last level in Steal a Brainrot. Currently, the game does not allow any player to skip or jump to a particular level.

Rebirth 16 can be performed after you have a minimum of 1,000,000,000,000,000 Cash in your account and the Los Tralaleritos in your base. The Cash requirement for this level is substantially more than the previous, given that Rebirth 15 required 50,000,000,000,000 Cash ($50T).

It may take several days or weeks to obtain the required 1Qa Cash. Adding to the challenge is the required Brainrot, the Los Tralaleritos, which has a low spawn rate. It can be purchased from the conveyor belt for 100,000,000 Cash or stolen from other players while they are distracted or AFK.

Note that Rebirth 16, like other levels in the game mechanic, will reset all your Cash and delete all your Brainrots. To prevent losing your most valuable units, create multiple alternate Roblox accounts to steal and store characters in separate bases.

Transferring Brainrots from one base to another can be troublesome in a public server. So, to avoid interruptions from others, learn how to create and play in a private server.

All rewards for performing Rebirth 16

Rebirths are crucial for expanding your base (Image via Roblox)

Rebirth 16 gives the following benefits in Steal a Brainrot:

x16 Multiplier : You will get more Cash from your stored Brainrots.

: You will get more Cash from your stored Brainrots. 25T Cash : Although your money will reset upon rebirthing, you will immediately get 25,000,000,000,000 Cash as a reward.

: Although your money will reset upon rebirthing, you will immediately get 25,000,000,000,000 Cash as a reward. +10 sec Lock Base : Your Lock Base duration will be increased by 10 seconds.

: Your Lock Base duration will be increased by 10 seconds. +1 Slot : A slot for keeping a Brainrot will be added on the third floor of your base.

: A slot for keeping a Brainrot will be added on the third floor of your base. Attack Doge: This item will be purchasable from the Shop.

Costing a billion Cash, the Attack Doge is the current most expensive item. It unleashes a dog that protects you from other players.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Craft Machine: All units and their recipes

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Which Brainrot is required for Rebirth 16?

To be eligible for performing this Rebirth, the Los Tralaleritos needs to be in your collection.

How much Cash is needed for Rebirth 16?

You must have a minimum of 1,000,000,000,000,000 Cash in your account.

What does Attack Doge do?

When dropped on the map, the Attack Doge starts hitting the nearest opponent.

