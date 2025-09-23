Steal a Brainrot La Vacca Saturno Saturnita guide

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita is a character in Steal a Brainrot that belongs to the Secret rarity. This unit is a starter option for those looking for Secret characters in the game. That said, it is among the more important characters in the game, being a required part of a Brainrot ritual. So, it is a highly coveted unit that can massively boost your income rate, particularly after you complete the associated ritual.

Here’s everything you need to know about La Vacca Saturno Saturnita in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down La Vacca Saturno Saturnita in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

Secrets can appear on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita is a Secret-rarity unit, the highest Brainrot rarity in the game. Simply by being a Secret unit, it is better than every non-Secret character. Since it is a required part of the ritual that creates Las Vaquitas Saturnitas, its value is higher than some of its counterparts.

Like the other Secret units in the game, the odds of this character spawning on the conveyor belt are astronomically low. If it does appear on the belt, you can buy it for 50 million Cash. Incidentally, this makes it the least expensive Secret unit in the game’s roster, making it more accessible than its peers.

The idea behind getting a Secret unit to spawn is to boost server luck with the Server Luck game pass. You can increase it to a maximum of 5x, which can be an expensive affair as it requires you to spend a total of 2,247 Robux. Doing this will increase the odds of Secrets spawning, but it is not guaranteed to happen.

So, your best bet at landing a Secret unit may be to steal one from another player. You can server hop until you find the desired unit in a player’s base and nab it while they are busy with other activities. Be careful, though, as your target will be alerted of the theft and undoubtedly try to take their character back to their base.

Consider preparing for such an eventuality beforehand, so that you face minimal opposition during your heist.

This guide includes a comprehensive list of every Secret in Steal a Brainrot.

Income rate

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As a starter Secret Brainrot, La Vacca Saturno Saturnita has the lowest earning rate of any Secret unit in the game. It earns 300,000 Cash per second, which is quite high on its own. However, considering the challenge involved in acquiring the unit, it may not be entirely worth the effort.

The unit will recoup its purchase cost within 167 seconds, or two minutes and 47 seconds, which is faster than most of its peers.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get La Vacca Saturno Saturnita in Steal a Brainrot?

You can buy La Vacca Saturno Saturnita from the conveyor belt for 50,000,000 Cash or steal it from another player’s base.

What rarity does La Vacca Saturno Saturnita belong to?

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita belongs to the Secret rarity.

What is the income rate of La Vacca Saturno Saturnita?

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita generates 300,000 Cash per second.

