Steal a Brainrot Orangutini Ananassini guide

Orangutini Ananassini is an obtainable unit in Steal a Brainrot, available as a Mythic character. It is one of the more entry-level Mythic units, as its price and earn rate are both low enough for early- to mid-game players. Once added to your collection, it will continue to passively earn Cash for as long as it remains in your home base.

This guide explores the acquisition method and earning rate for this character in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Orangutini Ananassini in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

The Conveyor Belt (Image via Roblox)

Orangutini Ananassini is available as a Mythic unit spawn from the conveyor belt. Since it belongs to the third-highest rarity in the game behind Secret and Brainrot God, its spawn chance is quite low. That said, the game guarantees one Mythic unit every 15 minutes, so you are bound to run into it sooner or later.

Once it appears on the belt, you can buy it for 400,000 Cash, which is on the lower end of purchase costs for its rarity. While it is among the easiest to buy from the conveyor belt, that doesn’t make it any less valuable. Prime the security features of your base to ensure its safety once you escort it to its designated spot.

Alternatively, simply swipe the unit from another player’s hands and add it to your own collection. Once you circumvent their security systems, bring the unit to your base and secure it to prevent it from being stolen back. This can be a tough cookie to crack, especially since the base's owner will be notified about your plundering.

While you may have to fight tooth and nail to retain the ownership of the stolen character, it is still well worth the effort.

Stats

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

This character, being among the least expensive Mythic units, is comparable to some of the best Legendary units in the game. It generates 1,700 Cash per second, which is only slightly higher than its Legendary counterparts.

That said, the purchase cost to Cash earned ratio is notably low, and you will earn your investment back in no time. More specifically, it will take just under four minutes for you to recoup the invested money, should you choose to buy the unit. Combine it with the right Mutations and Traits to see its money-earning abilities skyrocket, making you a millionaire in no time.

FAQs

How can I get Orangutini Ananassini in Steal a Brainrot?

You can get the unit by buying it for 400,000 Cash or stealing it from another player.

How much money does Orangutini Ananassini earn per second in Steal a Brainrot?

The unit earns 1,700 Cash per second.

What rarity does Orangutini Ananassini belong to in Steal a Brainrot?

The unit belongs to the Mythic rarity.

