Steal a Brainrot Penguino Cocosino guide

If you’re just starting your Steal a Brainrot journey, then Penguino Cocosino might be the unit for your base. This Brainrot character belongs to the Epic rarity and is fairly easy to acquire for any beginner player. It generates more money than its peers, making it the best character in its rarity. You can obtain it through the conveyor belt or steal it from another player.
This guide goes over Penguino Cocosino and what it’s all about in Steal a Brainrot.
Breaking down Penguino Cocosino in Steal a Brainrot
How to get
Penguino Cocosino was previously obtainable through the Fuse Machine, but has since been added to the pool of Brainrots that spawn on the conveyor belt. This unit is now a key ingredient in many Craft Recipes, making it an important factor in getting some of the better characters in the game. You can buy it for 45,000 Cash, which is fairly manageable for early-game players.
If you wish, you can steal this unit from other players’ bases as well. Look for your opportunity, infiltrate their home base, and nab the character from its podium. Note that upon doing so, the owner of the unit will be notified. So, it would be prudent to try and get back to your base as soon as possible. Once safely in your base, lock it down to prevent others from claiming your new steal.
Check out this guide to learn how to perform Rebirths in Steal a Brainrot.
Income rate
Penguino Cocosino can make 300 Cash per second, which is more than every other Epic-rarity unit in the game. Furthermore, it generates more Cash than two Legendary-rarity units as well. This makes it one of the few units that can make more money than some units belonging to a higher rarity.
Once you get this character, it will recover its initial investment cost within 150 seconds or two minutes and 30 seconds. After that, this unit will only generate profit for you, giving you more Cash with which you can buy new and powerful Brainrots.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Steal a Brainrot
How much money does Penguino Cocosino generate in Steal a Brainrot?
Penguino Cocosino generates 300 Cash per second.
What rarity does Penguino Cocosino belong to?
Penguino Cocosino belongs to the Epic rarity.
Is Penguino Cocosino worth getting?
Yes, Penguino Cocosino is the best Epic-rarity character, making it worth getting for any early-game player.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025