Steal a Brainrot Penguino Cocosino guide

If you’re just starting your Steal a Brainrot journey, then Penguino Cocosino might be the unit for your base. This Brainrot character belongs to the Epic rarity and is fairly easy to acquire for any beginner player. It generates more money than its peers, making it the best character in its rarity. You can obtain it through the conveyor belt or steal it from another player.

Ad

This guide goes over Penguino Cocosino and what it’s all about in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Penguino Cocosino in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

Penguino Cocosino may appear on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

Penguino Cocosino was previously obtainable through the Fuse Machine, but has since been added to the pool of Brainrots that spawn on the conveyor belt. This unit is now a key ingredient in many Craft Recipes, making it an important factor in getting some of the better characters in the game. You can buy it for 45,000 Cash, which is fairly manageable for early-game players.

Ad

Trending

If you wish, you can steal this unit from other players’ bases as well. Look for your opportunity, infiltrate their home base, and nab the character from its podium. Note that upon doing so, the owner of the unit will be notified. So, it would be prudent to try and get back to your base as soon as possible. Once safely in your base, lock it down to prevent others from claiming your new steal.

Ad

Check out this guide to learn how to perform Rebirths in Steal a Brainrot.

Income rate

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Penguino Cocosino can make 300 Cash per second, which is more than every other Epic-rarity unit in the game. Furthermore, it generates more Cash than two Legendary-rarity units as well. This makes it one of the few units that can make more money than some units belonging to a higher rarity.

Ad

Once you get this character, it will recover its initial investment cost within 150 seconds or two minutes and 30 seconds. After that, this unit will only generate profit for you, giving you more Cash with which you can buy new and powerful Brainrots.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How much money does Penguino Cocosino generate in Steal a Brainrot?

Ad

Penguino Cocosino generates 300 Cash per second.

What rarity does Penguino Cocosino belong to?

Penguino Cocosino belongs to the Epic rarity.

Is Penguino Cocosino worth getting?

Yes, Penguino Cocosino is the best Epic-rarity character, making it worth getting for any early-game player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025