Steal a Brainrot Squalanana guide

Steal a Brainrot has a large roster of Brainrot God-rarity units, and among the most valuable Brainrot God units in the game is Squalanana. Squalanana is a character introduced to the experience with the Rebirth 16 update on October 4, 2025. Thanks to its high income rate and overall value, it has the potential to increase the money generation rate of your base significantly.

This guide covers how to get Squalanana, its income rate, and how long it takes to recover its purchase cost.

Breaking down Squalanana in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

The Server Luck game pass can potentially cause Squalanana to spawn (Image via Roblox)

The process of getting Squalanana is functionally identical to other Brainrot God characters: you have to rely on RNG to favor you. It has a slight chance of appearing on the conveyor belt, priced at 45,000,000 Cash. Since its spawn rate is exceedingly low, you may have to rely on Luck-boosting methods or steal it from another player’s base.

Luck-boosting involves getting the Server Luck game pass. By purchasing this game pass up to three times, you can raise the Luck of everyone on the server by up to 5x. This will cost you 2,247 Robux in total if you aim for the 5x boost, making it a hefty expenditure.

If you don’t wish to use Robux, you can try switching servers until you land on one with a high Server Luck multiplier. You can do so from the Servers section on the game’s Roblox page. Note that players will try to steal units from your base, so be sure to lock your base each time you switch servers.

If that fails, you can always steal the character from others’ bases. This is a risky approach, but the reward of succeeding is very lucrative. Wait for the target’s security measures to drop, infiltrate, and then snatch the unit from under their nose. They will be notified of the theft, so try to hurry up and leave the scene of the theft as soon as possible.

Return to your base to secure your new unit and lock it down immediately to prevent others from stealing it back. You can use weapons and gear to ward off any potential thieves from taking the unit away.

Income rate

Squalanana has a chance to spawn on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

Squalanana generates 250,000 Cash per second, landing it in the higher tiers of Brainrot God-rarity characters. This unit is likely to be one of the most valuable characters in your base, owing to its rarity and high Cash generation rate. You will recover its initial investment cost of 45,000,000 within 180 seconds or three minutes. After that, everything it earns will be profit for you.

With the right Mutations and Traits, this unit can easily make millions more, raising its value even further.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get Squalanana in Steal a Brainrot?

Squalanana can be purchased from the conveyor belt for 45,000,000 Cash or stolen from other players.

What rarity does Squalanana belong to in Steal a Brainrot?

Squalanana belongs to the Brainrot God rarity.

How much money does Squalanana generate each second?

Squalanana generates 250,000 Cash per second.

