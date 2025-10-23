Steal a Brainrot Taco Lucky Block guide

Taco Tuesdays are a staple of Steal a Brainrot, and the Lucky Block featured in this chaotic event is the Taco Lucky Block. Available as a random spawn on the conveyor belt on Taco Tuesdays, the Taco Lucky Block gives you a chance to get one of six different Secret and Brainrot God units. Since Secret units are the cream of the crop in this title, the Taco Lucky Block is inherently one of the most valuable items in the game.

This guide goes over what makes the Taco Lucky Block worth getting, along with the acquisition process of the same.

Getting the Taco Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot

Taco Lucky Blocks spawn on the conveyor belt on Taco Tuesdays (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, the Taco Lucky Block has a chance to spawn on the conveyor belt on Taco Tuesdays. Taco Tuesdays are, as the name suggests, exclusive to Tuesdays and typically last for 30 minutes. This gives you a weekly half-hour period during which you can get the aforementioned Lucky Block.

Once it spawns on the conveyor belt, you can buy it for 50 million Cash. While this may seem steep for early- to mid-game players, the value it offers is quite high. Its unit pool is capable of recovering the investment cost within minutes, if not seconds. If you have the Cash to buy them, consider getting as many Taco Lucky Blocks as you possibly can.

This guide gives you a quick look at all the Lucky Blocks featured in Steal a Brainrot.

Taco Lucky Block unit pool

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Taco Lucky Block includes six unique units that are not obtainable through other means. Each of these characters has a preset drop rate, making some of them more elusive than others despite being of the same rarity.

These units and their respective drop rates are listed below:

Brainrot God Chihuanini Taconini: 50.1% drop rate

50.1% drop rate Brainrot God Gattito Tacoto: 32% drop rate

32% drop rate Brainrot God Los Tipi Tacos: 10% drop rate

10% drop rate Secret Quesadilla Crocodilla: 3% drop rate

3% drop rate Secret Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos: 1% drop rate

1% drop rate Secret Burrito Bandito: 0.5% drop rate

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get the Taco Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot?

The Taco Lucky Block has a chance to spawn on Taco Tuesdays, which is when it can be purchased for 50 million Cash.

What is the best unit available through the Taco Lucky Block?

The best unit obtained through the Taco Lucky Block is Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos, which earns 5.5 million Cash per second.

Is the Taco Lucky Block obtainable for free?

Yes, the Taco Lucky Block can be bought for in-game Cash.

