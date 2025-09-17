  • home icon
  All Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot: Cost and contents

All Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot: Cost and contents

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Sep 17, 2025 08:40 GMT
Steal a Brainrot Lucky Blocks cover image
Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Lucky Blocks are a type of loot boxes in Steal a Brainrot that can be obtained through the usual gameplay. Similar to Brainrots, they can be purchased with Cash from the conveyor belt and stored in the base. Each Lucky Block consists of at least four characters, but opening the item rewards the player with only one unit from its pool.

This guide explores all the available Lucky Blocks and their contained Brainrots.

All Lucky Blocks and their contents in Steal a Brainrot

The Shop features three kinds of Lucky Blocks (Image via Roblox)
The Shop features three kinds of Lucky Blocks (Image via Roblox)

Currently, a total of five Lucky Blocks can be obtained in Steal a Brainrot. Their contents and prices vary depending on their rarity. While all blocks can be purchased with Cash, some are also obtainable from the Robux Shop.

Mythic Lucky Block

The Mythic Lucky Block can be purchased with 2,500,000 Cash once it arrives on the conveyor belt. Alternatively, you can buy one from the Shop with 175 Robux. It consists of four Brainrots, each belonging to the Mythic rarity.

BrainrotDrop chanceIncome rate
Spioniro Golubiro40%$3.5K/s
Tigrilini Watermelini30%$6.5K/s
Zibra Zubra Zibralini20%$6K/s
Carrotini Brainini10%$15K/s
Brainrot God Lucky Block

A Brainrot God Lucky Block costs 15,000,000 Cash and can be bought from the conveyor belt. Moreover, it can be acquired by spending 599 Robux in the Shop. It consists of four units, with each belonging to the Brainrot God rarity.

BrainrotDrop chanceIncome rate
Tigroligre Frutonni55%$60K/s
Orcalero Orcala30%$100K/s
Bulbito Bandito Traktorito10%$205K/s
Mastodontico Telepiedone5%$275K/s
Secret Lucky Block

The Secret Lucky Block has a slim chance of appearing on the conveyor belt. Whenever it does, players can purchase it with 750,000,000 Cash. It is also one of the blocks available in the Shop, costing 2399 Robux apiece. The Secret-rarity Brainrots obtainable from this coveted item are mentioned below.

BrainrotDrop chanceIncome rate
Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini75%$350K/s
Pot Hotspot19%$2.5M/s
Esok Sekolah 5%$30M/s
Spaghetti Tualetti1%$60M/s
Taco Lucky Block

This type of Lucky Block only arrives on the conveyor belt during Taco Tuesday. It costs 50,000,000 Cash, and currently consists of five Brainrots of diverse rarities.

BrainrotDrop chanceIncome rateRarity
Chihuanini Taconini50%$45K/sBrainrot God
Gattito Tacoto37%$160K/sBrainrot God
Los Tipi Tacos10%$260K/sBrainrot God
Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos3%$5M/sSecret
Quesadilla CrocodilaUnknown$3M/sSecret
Admin Lucky Block

Similar to the Taco Lucky Block, the Admin Lucky Block is exclusive to developer-controlled events, colloquially named Admin Abuse in Steal a Brainrot. A single block costs a whopping 100,000,000 Cash. As of this writing, you can get nine Brainrots of varying rarities from the Admin Lucky Block.

BrainrotDrop chanceIncome rateRarity
Carloo30%$13.5K/sMythic
Los Bombinitos30%$220K/sBrainrot God
Alessio20%$85K/sBrainrot God
Crabbo Limonetta10.25%$235K/sBrainrot God
Blackhole Goat5%$400K/sSecret
Los Spyderinis3%$450K/sSecret
La Grande Combinasion1%$10M/sSecret
Guerriro Digitale0.75%$550K/sSecret
670.25%$7.5M/sSecret
Each Lucky Block has an unlock timer. Only after the countdown above the item finishes is it possible for players to open the block.

How to open Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot

Taco Lucky Blocks (Image via Roblox)
Taco Lucky Blocks (Image via Roblox)

Opening a Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot is a simple process. After purchasing or stealing one, approach it in your base. You'll notice a countdown below the name of the item, which shows when it's ready to be unlocked.

Once the countdown is replaced by the word "READY", press and hold the 'E' button on PC. Android and iOS users simply need to hold the screen to open the Lucky Block in their base.

When opened, you'll see the game rolling all the contents of a Lucky Block. The Brainrot you get from it ultimately depends on your RNG luck.

Also check: All rituals in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Can Lucky Blocks be stolen?

Yes, you can steal any kind of Lucky Blocks from other players.

What Lucky Blocks can be purchased from the Robux Shop?

Mythic, Brainrot God, and Secret are the Lucky Blocks purchasable with Robux.

Which is the rarest Brainrot available from a Lucky Block?

Currently, the rarest unit is 67 because it possesses a 0.25% drop chance in the Admin Lucky Block.

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

