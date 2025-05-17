Steal a Garden: A beginner's guide

Steal a Garden presents an unconventional approach to garden-growing experiences on Roblox. Instead of planting and harvesting, the core gameplay centers on stealing plants to sell them for Coins or storing them in your greenhouse. You have to haul carrots, watermelons, corn, and other fruits and vegetables while avoiding being caught by the farmer who patrols the garden.

Ad

If you want to compound the farmer's misery, continue reading this guide to understand the game's core mechanics.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Steal a Garden

Getting started

The NPC farmer in Steal a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting Roblox Steal a Garden, you'll witness a garden with a single NPC guarding it. The goal is to steal as many plants as possible from the garden without getting struck by the farmer's rake.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, the farmer doesn't react to those who trespass on his garden, but only pursues players who steal something. You can enter the garden, wait till the NPC's back is turned or when they are pursuing someone else, and then start stealing plants. The acquired plants can be viewed by pressing the crate icon in the center of the screen, which opens the "My Crate" interface.

When the farmer detects you, an exclamation mark appears above his head. There's also a noticeable warning sound. Be mindful of these visual and auditory cues to avoid getting caught.

Ad

Although the farmer turns hostile the moment they witness you stealing something, they have a limited range. You can avoid their wrath by making a swift retreat to the "Transfer to Greenhouse" or "Sell Your Plants" zones.

Utilizing the various game tabs

Sell plants to get Coins for upgrades (Image via Roblox)

Plants obtained from the farmer's garden can be sold or transferred to a player's greenhouse. To sell them and get Coins, interact with the NPC in the "Sell Your Plants" zone in Steal a Garden. You will need to make multiple rounds to this zone because Coins are crucial for unlocking power-ups in the "Upgrades" tab.

Ad

Here is a description of the tabs in Steal a Garden:

Index : Any acquired plants are registered in the Index. This lets you know which plant is yet to be collected in the game.

: Any acquired plants are registered in the Index. This lets you know which plant is yet to be collected in the game. Upgrades : You can use Coins to buy different upgrades, namely Coin Multiplier, Speed Boost, Crate Capacity, Grabbing Speed, and Greenhouse Space.

: You can use Coins to buy different upgrades, namely Coin Multiplier, Speed Boost, Crate Capacity, Grabbing Speed, and Greenhouse Space. Store : The Store consists of different boosts and perks that you can buy with Robux.

: The Store consists of different boosts and perks that you can buy with Robux. Refresh Plants : Use this tab to restore plants that have been stolen from the garden.

: Use this tab to restore plants that have been stolen from the garden. +10% Server Luck: This tab increases each player's luck in the particular game server for four minutes.

Ad

Customizing your greenhouse

Maintain your personal greenhouse (Image via Roblox)

You can store plants in your greenhouse by standing in the "Transfer to Greenhouse" zone in Steal a Garden. During certain events, plants stored in the greenhouses receive a significant increase in their value. Storing them becomes a much better option than selling them.

Ad

Greenhouses also serve as a way to show off your most prized plants, especially the golden ones. You can buy the "Golden Plants" item from the Store, steal the golden variants of plants from the garden, and store them in the greenhouse.

Also check: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

FAQs on Roblox Steal a Garden

What are the controls for stealing plants?

PC players can steal plants from the garden by pressing and holding the E key. Meanwhile, Roblox mobile players have to long-press the item they want to steal.

Ad

How can I unstore plants from the greenhouse?

You can take out plants by interacting with the Edit board outside the greenhouse. After opening the Edit menu, click the "Plants" tab, and then select the ones that need to be removed.

Can I steal plants from other players' greenhouses?

Yes, you can steal plants from greenhouses belonging to other players, but at the expense of Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024