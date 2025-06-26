Steal a Labubu: A beginner's guide

Steal a Labubu is a character-collection experience that is rapidly gaining traction on Roblox. This game lets players create the ultimate Labubu collection and get wealthy in quick time. You have the option to purchase plushies as well as steal them from others' collections, engaging in a playful competition that involves Slap Hands, Bee Guns, Grapnel Hooks, and more items.

Here's everything you need to know in order to get started in Steal a Labubu.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Steal a Labubu

Purchase Labubus from the ramp

Some Common Labubus are free (Image via Roblox)

You begin Roblox Steal a Labubu with a meagre $100 in your account. To get more cash, you'll need to purchase either a Noob or Lychee Berry. The latter is free, so get as many of them as possible in the beginning.

Labubus appear on a ramp in the centre of the map. To purchase one, approach the desired Labubu and press and hold the Interact button, which is the "E" key on PC. The purchased plushie will then make its way to your base, occupy one of the slots, and begin generating income.

Prioritize getting high-rarity Labubus because they generate more cash every second. Currently, they are categorized into the following rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, and Brainrot.

Although you can get a Labubu from the ramp, it won't be your property until it reaches the "Collect Zone" of your base. Other players can buy it at a higher price after your initial purchase.

Steal Labubus

Stealing Labubus is straightforward (Image via Roblox)

Apart from purchases, you can expand your Labubu collection via theft. Enter the base of another player, approach the Labubu you want to steal, and then hold the Interact button. Once your avatar picks up the character, swiftly try to deposit it into your base.

If any player hurts your avatar during the stealing process, it will drop the Labubu, which will return to its owner's base. So, plan your routes strategically.

Protect your collection

You unlock more tools as you Rebirth (Image via Roblox)

Just as you can steal from other players, your own collection is vulnerable. Here are the ways you can protect your hard-earned characters in Steal a Labubu:

Utilize the Lock Base : The "Lock Base" button is extremely important. Once it is toggled, a barrier prevents players from entering your base, while you can go in and out at any time. There are both free and Robux-exclusive options for locking the base.

: The "Lock Base" button is extremely important. Once it is toggled, a barrier prevents players from entering your base, while you can go in and out at any time. There are both free and Robux-exclusive options for locking the base. Use Tools judiciously : Purchasable from the Tool Shop, tools like Slap Hands and Bee Gun allow you to hinder another player's stealing process. Unlock better and more powerful tools by performing Rebirths.

: Purchasable from the Tool Shop, tools like Slap Hands and Bee Gun allow you to hinder another player's stealing process. Unlock better and more powerful tools by performing Rebirths. Take the assistance of friends: Tell your friends on the server to stop any potential theft from your base.

Once the Lock Base timer expires, be vigilant. Other players will do their utmost to take the most coveted Labubus from your collection.

Rebirth

Perform Rebirths for better tools (Image via Roblox)

Rebiths in Steal a Labubu require money as well as specific characters in your base. Every Rebirth gives you access to better Tools and an increased Lock Base timer. However, it resets your cash and collected Labubus, requiring you to begin the grind from square one.

FAQs

How do I gather cash in Steal a Labubu?

You can gather cash generated by the Labubus by standing on their corresponding platforms.

How do I increase the Lock Base timer in Steal a Labubu?

You can increase the number of seconds in the Lock Base timer by performing Rebirths.

Where is the Lock Base button in Steal a Labubu?

The Lock Base button is situated at the very end of your base.

