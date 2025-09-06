Stick Battles Update 13 guide

Update 13 dropped in Stick Battles on September 5, 2025, introducing new gameplay elements and features. This update includes one new Stick for all players to collect, along with a brand-new shop with new Kill Effects in stock. Since the contents of the update are not event-specific, they don’t have an expiration date. So, you can experience the new additions at your leisure.

Here’s everything you need to know about Update 13 in Stick Battles.

Everything new in Stick Battles Update 13

The Engineer Stick

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The Engineer Stick is the newest Stick added to the game. Available for 21,500 Credits, you can buy this from its podium in the Stick area. Head on over to the conveyor belt and keep an eye on the right side to spot it.

Its unique ability lets you place a turret anywhere on the map. Once placed, the turret will automatically target nearby enemies and open fire on them, chipping away at their HP. This can allow you to passively score kills or soften up opponents for a swift finisher. Be sure to grab this Stick and experiment with its ability to see how it performs in battle.

Kill Effects Shop and other changes

The Kill Effects shop (Image via Roblox)

The Kill Effects Shop is now permanently available in the hub area. Currently, only four Kill Effects can be purchased, which trigger when you land a finishing blow on an opponent. These Kill Effects can be purchased using Stars, which can be picked up in the combat arena freely.

Here are the four Kill Effects added with Update 13:

Explosion: Common rarity. Costs 450 Stars.

Common rarity. Costs 450 Stars. Droplet: Rare rarity. Costs 950 Stars.

Rare rarity. Costs 950 Stars. Impact: Epic rarity. Costs 1,500 Stars.

Epic rarity. Costs 1,500 Stars. Pixel Explosion: Legendary rarity. Costs 2,000 Stars.

A new code has been added to the experience with this update: stars. Use it in the code redemption box to receive 100 Stars. The update has also fixed a few bugs, improving overall gameplay stability and performance.

FAQs on Stick Battles

When was Update 13 added to Stick Battles?

Update 13 was added to the game on September 5, 2025.

Which code was added to Stick Battles with Update 13?

Update 13 added the code stars, redeeming which grants you 100 Stars.

How much does the Pixel Explosion Kill Effect cost?

The Pixel Explosion Kill Effect is priced at 2,000 Stars.

