Stone Farm Simulator codes (April 2025)

Redeeming Stone Farm Simulator codes is the most convenient way to amass Coins and Gems. In this Roblox simulator, the two resources are generally earned by mining and selling stones as you pursue the goal of becoming the richest miner. Rebirths can be utilized to get different bonuses and you can equip Pets to improve your resource farming endeavours.

Coins and Gems offered by codes allow you to skip the early grind. Use them to get better equipment, upgrade your island, and get more unique pets in Roblox Stone Farm Simulator.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Stone Farm Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Stone Farm Simulator codes

Mine stones and sell them to upgrade your island (Image via Roblox)

Below is the list of verified active codes for Stone Farm Simulator. Remember that each is valid for a single redemption.

List of active codes in Stone Farm Simulator Code Rewards WojanTeam 100 Gems update2 30 Gems update1 10,000 Coins gems 50 Gems release 10,000 Coins

Expired Stone Farm Simulator codes

As of this writing, there are no expired codes in this game.

How to redeem Stone Farm Simulator codes

The Codes button is indicated by the old Twitter bird icon (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in the Roblox game:

Open Stone Farm Simulator on Roblox.

Tap the blue bird icon on the left side of the screen.

Type or paste a working code in the "Enter Code..." text box.

Hit the green Claim button to submit a code activation request.

When a code is redeemed successfully in Stone Farm Simulator, rewards will be immediately added to your account.

Roblox Stone Farm Simulator codes and their importance

Purchase new pickaxes with Coins (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Stone Farm Simulator are important because they give Coins and Gems, the two chief in-game resources. You can spend Coins on Island Upgrades, Rebirths, and Workers that automate the stone-collecting process. Moreover, you can save them to buy better pickaxes from the in-game store and mine more efficiently.

Both Gems and Coins can be used to buy Pets that boost the Coin drop rate. The odds of getting the best companions in the game are low, but you can keep at it. You can even consider buying the Triple Hatch feature with Robux to fast-forward the egg-hatching process.

Stone Farm Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Maintain the letter casing for each code (Image via Roblox)

Make sure to type the codes exactly as provided in this guide for successful redemptions. Stone Farm Simulator promo codes are case-sensitive, so any changes in the letter casing will lead to an error. Moreover, when entering codes in the text box, pay close attention to the spellings and the positioning of special characters and spaces.

For a quick and error-free redemption process, copying and pasting active codes from this article is strongly recommended.

Where to find new Stone Farm Simulator codes

You can stay informed about the freebies for Stone Farm Simulator by joining the Hot Games Studio Discord server. After becoming a part of the Discord community, regularly check the "announcements" channel for news, sneak peeks, and codes for the simulation game.

FAQs on Stone Farm Simulator codes

What codes give Coins when redeemed in Stone Farm Simulator?

The codes update1 and release can be redeemed to get Coins in Roblox Stone Farm Simulator.

When will more codes for Stone Farm Simulator be released?

Fresh codes for the simulation game could be released by the developer in celebration of updates, special events, and milestones.

When will the active codes for Stone Farm Simulator expire?

Hot Games Studios hasn't disclosed the code expiration dates. If they deactivate a working code in the future, this article will be updated accordingly.

