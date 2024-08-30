Strong Legends: A beginner's guide

In Strong Legends, your main objective is to gain strength and become the most powerful player on the server. For this to happen, you need to train your muscles and evolve your DNA. Among all the gym simulators available on Roblox, this title is unique and has quite an interesting concept.

This Strong Legends beginner's guide explains the basic mechanics of the game, so you can get a hang of it quickly.

Getting started in Strong Legends

Train your muscles to gain strength (Image via Roblox)

As Strong Legends starts, you will spawn in an ill-equipped gym with fewer resources. You will have a dumbbell and a barbell equipped in the hotbar. As you keep training, you will gain strength, and your body size will grow.

Gaining strength is very important in this Roblox experience as it has several benefits. First of all, you will unlock new moves for combat and training. Combat moves can be equipped for PvP battles, and training moves can be used for gaining strength.

It should be noted that every training move yields a different amount of strength. That's because of the rarity. For instance, a situp is an Uncommon exercise, and a burpee is an Epic one. In this case, performing burpees will give you more strength.

Evolve DNA

Evolve your DNA to increase muscle growth (Image via Roblox)

One crucial advantage of gaining more strength is evolving your DNA. During the initial period, your character's DNA is very basic. However, as you increase your strength, you will be able to unlock much better DNA.

Evolving your DNA increases your gains significantly. Keep in mind that you will lose some strength after evolving your DNA. Consider it a cost for gaining better evolutions.

Purchase pets

Pets increase your strength gain (Image via Roblox)

You can unlock Pets in this Roblox experience. Pets increase your gains, helping you become the strongest player on the server.

To purchase them, you will have to spend some Gems. This in-game currency is earned automatically as you increase your strength and body size.

PvP battles

Win PvP battles to become stronger (Image via Roblox)

When you gain enough strength, you can head to the PvP arena next to the gym and challenge an opponent.

Your chances of winning in a PvP battle are higher if your strength is more than your opponent's. Upon winning a battle, you become even stronger than before.

Unlock new gym

New gyms has extra equipment that increases strength faster (Image via Roblox)

If you gain more power, you can unlock new gym areas with extra equipment. The equipment will help you gain more strength quickly.

While it is a beneficial move to unlock new gyms, doing so also takes plenty of time. This means you need to be patient and wait until you're powerful enough to unlock one.

FAQs about Strong Legends

Are there any codes in Strong Legends?

Currently, there are no codes available in this game.

Does Strong Legends have microtransactions?

Yes, this game has microtransactions but they are completely optional.

How to unlock a new gym in Strong Legends?

To unlock a new gym, you must gain the required amount of strength.

