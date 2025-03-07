Subspace Mutation Fisch guide

While fishing in the ocean in Fisch, you have a fair chance of reeling out a mutated fish or item. There are various mutations in this experience, and all of them multiply the fish's selling value by a certain factor. If you want to make some money though, pray that you get the Subspace Mutation as it increases the selling value of a fish by five times.

It is safe to say that your chances of obtaining the Subspace Mutation are very low. However, there is something you can do to boost the chances of getting a fish with this mutation. If interested, here's a guide that explains everything about the Subspace Mutation in Fisch.

How to get the Subspace Mutation in Fisch

The Subspace Mutation in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, the only way to get the Subspace Mutation in this Roblox title is by using a Quantum Enchantment. This means you need a rod with the said enchantment to get the Subspace Mutation. If your fishing rod has the Quantum Enchantment, there is a 25% chance that your catch will come with this mutation.

Unlike the regular Enchant Relics, you can obtain the Quantum Enchantment using an Exalted Relic. There is only a 1/2000 chance that you will obtain an Exalted Relic from the ocean. However, you can use the Rod of the Exalted One to increase your chances to 1/800. If you don't have the Rod of the Exalted One, make sure to check out our guide and learn how to get it.

Use the Exalted Relic in the highlighted area in Keeper's Altar (Image via Roblox)

Once you have an Exalted Relic, go to the Keeper's Altar under the Statue of Sovereignty. To enter the Keeper's Altar, you will have to pay an NPC named Cole 400 C$. Doing so will give you access to the elevator that goes under the Statue of Sovereignty.

In Keeper's Altar, you can use the Exalted Relic for a random chance of obtaining the Quantum Enchantment on your fishing rod. All you have to do is interact with the pedestal in front of the elevator exit while holding the Exalted Relic. This will apply a random enchantment to your current fishing rod. If lucky, you may get the Quantum Enchantment.

After getting the Quantum Enchantment on your fishing rod, you can fish for a 25% chance to get the Subspace Mutation. Appearance-wise, a fish with this mutation comes out as fading red. Additionally, it has pink sparkles coming out of its body. This is the reason why fish will be sold for five times more than their worth if it has the Subspace Mutation.

FAQs

How do I get a fish with Subspace Mutation fast in Fisch?

You can use a fishing rod with Quantum Enchantment for a 25% chance to get a fish with the Subspace Mutation.

What does the Subspace Mutation do in Fisch?

The Subspace Mutation increases the selling price of a fish by five times its original value.

How do I get Quantum Enchantment on my rod in Fisch?

You can use an Exalted Relic for a random chance of applying the Quantum Enchantment on your fishing rod.

