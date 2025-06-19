Sugar Apple Grow a Garden guide

The highest Seed rarity in Grow a Garden is Prismatic, and only a handful of species are classified as such. Introduced with the Working Bee update, the Sugar Apple is the third-ever Prismatic Seed in the experience. This Seed matures into a tree that produces high-value Fruits and is the only species to be affected by the Ripe Mutation. These unique properties make it fit the Prismatic moniker to a tee.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sugar Apple in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Sugar Apple in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Sugar Apple Seed (Image via Roblox)

The process of getting the Sugar Apple is the same as the other Prismatic Seeds currently in the game: via the Seed Shop. Since the Seed Shop is permanent, you will always be able to purchase the Sugar Apple from its stock. It costs 25 million Sheckles, making it one of the most expensive Seeds in the game.

The only catch here is that the Seed has a tiny chance to be in the shop stock. Putting a number on this rarity, the odds of finding the Sugar Apple in stock are one in 10,000. You can circumvent these odds by buying the Seed for 819 Robux instead.

Other ways to get the Sugar Apple include Lucky Harvest and certain Pets’ abilities that may yield a random Seed from the Seed Shop. Examples of these Pets are the Dog, the Golden Lab, the Red Fox, and the Snail.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

The Sugar Apple Tree (Image via Roblox)

Sugar Apple belongs to the Prismatic rarity, which places it in the category of the rarest Seeds in the game. As of the Working Bee update, the Beanstalk and the Ember Lily are the only other Prismatic Seeds. Each Sugar Apple Fruit can be sold for a base value of 43,320 Sheckles, which can increase drastically based on active Mutations and size alterations.

Like the other Prismatic Seeds, the Sugar Apple is a Multi-Harvest type Seed. Once the Seed fully matures into a tree after being planted, it will keep producing new Fruits unless you destroy it with the Shovel. This makes the Sugar Apple one of the most lucrative species in the game, particularly if you stack Mutations on its produce.

