Violet Corn method for infinite Sheckles in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden is all about earning Sheckles by selling the Fruits you produce on your farm. Being the primary currency, Sheckles is one of the most important resources in the game. Among the easiest ways to earn them is through the Violet Corn method, a Seed added with the Working Bee update. This is an easy-to-acquire Seed, which produces Fruits valued at over 45,000 Sheckles. When combined with Mutations, a single produce can go for over a billion.

Here’s how you can make a limitless amount of Sheckles in Grow a Garden using the Violet Corn.

How the Violet Corn method works in Grow a Garden

What you need

The Violet Corn in the Crafters Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

The preparation for the Violet Corn method is a little elaborate, but rest assured that it will be worth the effort. These items can be used for this method:

Violet Corn Seeds: 20% drop chance from the Crafters Seed Pack. Essential for the method.

20% drop chance from the Crafters Seed Pack. Essential for the method. Sprinklers: Available in the Gear Shop. Preferably Godly and Advanced Sprinklers, but Basic Sprinklers will do for beginners. These increase Fruit size, growth speed, and Mutation chance, based on the active Sprinklers. Essential for the method.

Available in the Gear Shop. Preferably Godly and Advanced Sprinklers, but Basic Sprinklers will do for beginners. These increase Fruit size, growth speed, and Mutation chance, based on the active Sprinklers. Essential for the method. Shocked Mutation Spray: Can be crafted using Cleaning Spray, Lightning Rod, and 250 Honey. Applies the Shocked Mutation.

Can be crafted using Cleaning Spray, Lightning Rod, and 250 Honey. Applies the Shocked Mutation. Orange Tabby Pet: 33.33% from the Rare Egg. Increases Fruit size by 1.5x, increasing its sell value. Essential for the method.

33.33% from the Rare Egg. Increases Fruit size by 1.5x, increasing its sell value. Essential for the method. Butterfly Pet: 1% drop from the Anti Bee Egg. Removes all active Mutations and applies the Rainbow Mutation instead.

1% drop from the Anti Bee Egg. Removes all active Mutations and applies the Rainbow Mutation instead. Disco Bee Pet: 0.25% hatch chance from the Anti Bee Egg. Applies the Disco Mutation.

0.25% hatch chance from the Anti Bee Egg. Applies the Disco Mutation. Additional sources of Mutations: Can include Cooked Owl, other Mutation Sprays, and more.

These can take a while to acquire, but Violet Corn, Sprinklers, and Orange Tabby aside, you don’t necessarily need to get all of them. The idea is to stack as many Mutations on them as possible to maximize the value of the Violet Corn Fruits.

Note that apart from the Sprinklers and the Orange Tabby, the items listed here are all set to leave Grow a Garden on June 21, 2025. So, try to get at least one of each if possible before they become inaccessible.

Stacking Mutations

Sprinklers in the Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps to make the Violet Corn Fruits as valuable as possible:

Sow the Violet Corn Seeds on your farm. Try to plant as many Seeds as possible to maximize the yield.

Place the Orange Tabby on the farm. The Moon Cat can also be used instead if you have it. Like the Violet Corn, place as many of them as you can.

Place the Sprinklers on the farm. Try to ensure they cover as many Violet Corn plants as possible. If you’re using Advanced or Godly Sprinklers, the odds of your Violet Corn Fruits having one or more Mutations are quite high.

Once the Violet Corn plants have produced Fruits, use the Shocked Mutation Spray to apply the Shocked Mutation. By this point, your Violet Corns should have at least two Mutations.

Wait for Weather Events to trigger and apply more Mutations. They include Wet, Frozen, Chilled, and more; this is an RNG-heavy step that can take several hours to activate. You can skip it if they don’t trigger for you.

If your Violet Corns have five or more Mutations at this point, thanks to the Weather Events, use Butterfly Pets to apply the Rainbow Mutation. Wait for a while for the Butterflies to turn all the Fruits into a Rainbow.

At this stage, you can use additional means like the Pollinated Mutation Spray, the Cooked Owl, etc., to stack even more Mutations.

Once you’ve finished stacking Mutations, harvest the Fruits and sell them at the Sell station.

If you apply every possible Mutation in the game (save for Dawnbound and Ripe), the maximum possible sell value multiplier is 28,250x. Some of the largest possible Violet Corn Fruits that have the maximum possible active Mutations can sell for over 50 billion Sheckles apiece.

Evolution Sprays aside, nearly all crucial elements are either available to you permanently post-acquisition or can be purchased without any expiration woes. Considering the Violet Corn’s ease of acquisition and high selling price, this method makes it easy to rake in billions of Sheckles with just one batch of harvests.

Furthermore, since the list of Mutations keeps expanding, this method will only grow more effective as time passes. The method can evolve as well, should a more efficient species than the Violet Corn be added to Grow a Garden in the future.

FAQs

What is the Violet Corn method about in Grow a Garden?

The Violet Corn method is all about stacking different Mutations to maximize the value of Violet Corn Fruits.

How much does the Violet Corn Fruit sell for in the Violet Corn Method for Grow a Garden?

The maximum sell value of the Violet Corn can be as high as 50 billion Sheckles when subjected to the Violet Corn method.

What is the base sell value of the Violet Corn Fruits in Grow a Garden?

A non-mutated and regular-sized Violet Corn Fruit sells for around 45,000 Sheckles.

