Super Saru Adopt Me: How to adopt, tricks, and growth stages

Adopt Me is currently celebrating the coming of spring with the Cherry Blossom Festival, a limited-time event that lasts until May 2, 2025. During its run, players can acquire the Legendary Super Saru, which can be purchased using the event-exclusive currency, Cherry Blossoms. The Pet was initially added during the second week of the Festival and will become unavailable through regular means once the event ends.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Legendary Super Saru in Adopt Me.

Breaking down the Super Saru in Adopt Me

Overview and how to adopt

The Legendary Super Saru (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Super Saru is a limited Pet that can be purchased from the dedicated podium in the Cherry Blossom Festival area on Adoption Island. It costs 135,000 Cherry Blossoms, making it the most expensive collectible of the event. Cherry Blossoms can be farmed via event-specific minigames, such as Sakura Scoop and Tear Up Toykyo, along with the Cherry Blossom Viewing Area.

Come May 2, 2025, the Legendary Super Saru will no longer be buyable with Cherry Blossoms. This is because the Festival is set to end on this date. Afterwards, you will only be able to acquire it via trading. As such, we recommend trying to purchase the Super Saru at the earliest.

Growth stages and tricks

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Super Saru undergoes the standard six stages of growth and learns a new trick during each phase. These growth stages include Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. Its growth will halt while in the final stage, which permanently makes it a Full Grown Pet.

The Super Saru learns the following tricks as it progresses through the six growth stages:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

The Super Saru also has Neon and Mega Neon variants, provided you can acquire enough copies of the Pet.

Creating a Neon version requires you to acquire four regular Super Saru Pets, while a Mega Neon Super Saru can be made by merging four Neon variants. The difference between these variations is their respective color schemes, which directly impact the value of the Pet as far as trading is concerned.

FAQs

Can the Legendary Super Saru be acquired for free in Adopt Me?

Yes, the Super Saru can be acquired for free.

How much does the Legendary Super Saru cost in Adopt Me?

The Legendary Super Saru costs 135,000 Cherry Blossoms during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

When will the Super Saru Pet become unavailable in Adopt Me?

Super Saru will become unavailable through regular means on May 2, 2025, after which it will only be obtainable via trading.

