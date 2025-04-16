Survival Zombie Tycoon codes (April 2025)

Survival Zombie Tycoon codes grant you crucial rewards for building an impenetrable fortress. In this simulation title, you have to purchase defenses and upgrades for your base to survive hordes of zombies. Survival becomes progressively difficult as the undead army gets tougher with each night. Luckily, codes give Cash and Energy to help you skip the initial resource-farming sessions and expand your base quickly.

Ad

This article features the valid codes for Survival Zombie Tycoon and the prerequisites to redeem them..

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Survival Zombie Tycoon codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Survival Zombie Tycoon codes

Develop your base to survive the zombie swarms (Image via Roblox)

Some Survival Zombie Tycoon codes can be redeemed only after you become a part of the Double Up Studios Roblox group. Make sure to join the community and then claim the following freebies:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Survival Zombie Tycoon Code Rewards 85KLIKES 1 Rebirth 150KMEMBERS 1 Rebirth (Requirement: Join the Roblox group) 50MILLIONVISITS 1 Plasma Turret DOUBLEUP 222,000 Cash and 222,000 Energy OG 1 Rebirth (Requirement: Early Supporter Rank in the Roblox group)

Ad

Expired Survival Zombie Tycoon codes

Roblox codes for this game are time-sensitive, so whenever one stops providing rewards, the following list of inactive codes is updated.

List of inactive codes in Survival Zombie Tycoon Code Rewards NEWYR25 1 Rebirth WINTER24 1 Rebirth 75KLIKES 1 Rebirth 50MILLIONVISITS 5 Rebirths and a Plasma Sentry Turret 90KMEMBERS 900,000 Cash and 900,000 Energy BUGFIX 6 Rebirths 70KLIKES 700,000 Cash and 700,000 Energy 100KMEMBERS 1M Cash and 1M Energy 2KSUBS 2 Rebirths WINTER2022 5 Rebirths FREESNOW Free rewards

Ad

Also check: Latest Zombie Uprising codes

How to redeem Survival Zombie Tycoon codes

Enter code precisely to claim rewards (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem codes in Survival Zombie Tycoon by following the steps mentioned below:

Ad

Launch Survival Zombie Tycoon on Roblox.

Click the red ticket icon on the left side of the screen.

Type or paste an active code into the "Enter code here" text field.

Tap the arrow (>) icon to submit the code and receive rewards.

Roblox Survival Zombie Tycoon codes and their importance

The Rebirthing feature in Zombie Survival Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Codes provide Rebirths and free in-game resources so you can get a head start in Zombie Survival Tycoon. Cash and Energy can be invested in upgrades to rapidly develop your tycoon in a server. While Cash is usually spent on droppers and expansions, you can use Energy to unlock Energy Generators and upgrade your defenses by purchasing walls and turrets.

Ad

Characteristic of tycoon experiences, a Rebirth feature is provided in the Roblox title. Achieving a certain number of Rebirths grants you access to special buttons and also provides bonus Cash and Energy in the game.

Survival Zombie Tycoon code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Troubleshooting codes in Survival Zombie Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

The "code has expired" indicates that the entered code is inactive. You can try redeeming the ones mentioned in the active code list to solve the issue. However, you could still encounter the "not a valid code" error.

Ad

Incorrect capitalization and misspellings are the most common reasons for the error, so consider copying and pasting active codes directly into the redemption box for more accuracy and faster redemptions.

Also check: Latest Zombie Race codes

Where to find new Survival Zombie Tycoon codes

Following the developer's social media channels is the best way to keep track of freebies for Survival Zombie Tycoon. Join the Double Up Studios Discord server and keep an eye on the "game-updates" channel because fresh updates are usually followed by code releases.

Ad

Moreover, consider following Double Studios on X and subscribing to the Matic YouTube channel (@rblxmatic) to be updated on news, updates, and promo codes for the Roblox experience.

FAQs on Survival Zombie Tycoon codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Survival Zombie Tycoon?

85LIKES is the newest code for the tycoon experience. Redeeming it gives you a free Rebirth.

How many times can a Survival Zombie Tycoon code be redeemed?

Ad

Each code for Survival Zombie Tycoon can be redeemed only once. The game displays an error to prevent players from using an active code multiple times.

When will active codes for Survival Zombie Tycoon expire?

Developer Matic hasn't revealed the validity period of the gift codes. However, based on certain patterns, old codes may expire when newer ones are released.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024