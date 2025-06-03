Survive Overnight in a Mega Store Update 1.1.0 patch notes

Survive Overnight in a Mega Store has rolled out a brand-new update, introducing several items, more kinds of furniture, and the Endless mode. This mode tests a player's strategy as they try to survive many nights in the game and get closer to holding the top spot on the leaderboard.

Ad

Update 1.1.0 has also scattered mystery vending machines in the mega store. These machines provide rare items, encouraging players to seek them out during the day and night.

This article lists the complete patch notes for Update 1.1.0 of Survive Overnight in a Mega Store.

Complete details for Update 1.1.0 of Roblox Survive Overnight in a Mega Store

Up to six players can now enter the Blue's mega store (Image via Roblox)

Survive Overnight in a Mega Store thrives on cooperative gameplay. You and your friends can work together to set up a fort and gather resources. Thanks to the latest update, up to six players can now enter a game mode.

Ad

Trending

New items have also been introduced in this Roblox game. Time Speed Up and Time Freeze can be used strategically to evade the hostile employees, although the chances of getting them from the vending machines are low.

Below are the complete details about the recent update.

Update 1.1.0

Expanded map with new plot types, namely bathroom furniture and electronics store

Six players can enter a game

Choose between Endless and Story modes

New items: Time Freeze, Time Speed Up, Ham, Axe, Hotdog, Cake, Pie

Mystery vending machine: 50/50 chance of getting normal or rare items

Ad

Interestingly, developer Velstrom has hinted at a future update where the Gold AR possesses infinite durability. The weapon would be extremely useful, but it may have a higher cost.

How to operate the mystery vending machine

The Vending Machine in the game (Image via Roblox)

The mystery vending machines spawn randomly in Survive Overnight in a Mega Store. Players can utilize them during the day and night. They are purple and display three question marks, which can be seen clearly even when it is dark.

Ad

To get an item from a mystery vending machine, you'll need to put in 12 Tokens. The device then gives you a random chance of obtaining food items, boosts, and a rare light switch that skips the current day or night.

Given that the vending machine keeps switching places, it is recommended to camp near it during the night and operate it during the day.

Also check: Survive Overnight in a Mega Store: Escape the CEO guide

Ad

FAQs on Survive Overnight in a Mega Store

What is the Endless mode?

Unlike the Story mode, the Endless mode has no ending. Players can survive as long as they want after entering the Blue's mega store in the new mode.

What are the new food items?

Ham, Hotdog, Cake, and Pie can now be collected and consumed in the game.

Where do the mystery vending machines appear in the game?

The mystery vending machines spawn randomly on the game's map. You'll identify them by their distinct purple color.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024