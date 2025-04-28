Tank Simulator codes (April 2025)

You can fuel your tank's power by redeeming the featured Tank Simulator codes. In this Roblox clicker game, you have to increase your tank's strength and challenge bosses to gain trophies. The initial boss battles are easy, but the going gets tougher as you progress. Strategic investment in upgrades and equipping power-boosting Pets becomes crucial for gaining victories.

By redeeming codes, you can stockpile Gems for upgrades and also use unique items like Clovers and Lucky Gems. They offer time-limited boosts to give you an edge in the gameplay.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Tank Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Tank Simulator codes

Grow stronger to challenge NPCs and get Wins (Image via Roblox)

Here is the list of working codes for this simulation game:

List of active codes in Tank Simulator Code Rewards 50KLIKES 100 Gems and a Lucky Gem SPOOKY 300 Gems and a Lucky Gem 150K 30 Gems and a Lucky Gem 10KLIKES 50 Gems and a Lucky Gem 6KLIKES 40 Gems and a Clover 4KLIKES 30 Gems and a Clover 1KLIKES 40 Gems and a Rare Clover 100LIKES 10 Gems and Common Short Swords WELCOME 50 Gems and Common Short Swords

Expired Tank Simulator codes

Tank Simulator currently has no inactive codes. Given that most Roblox codes are functional for a limited time, it's best to quickly redeem the active ones.

How to redeem Roblox Tank Simulator codes

Redeem codes to get Gems and unique items (Image via Roblox)

Tank Simulator players can follow these instructions to redeem all promo codes:

Open Tank Simulator on Roblox.

Tap the cogwheel icon on the lower right corner of the game screen.

Once the Settings menu opens, press the blue Codes button.

Type or paste an active code in the "Enter code" text field.

Hit the green Claim button to submit a code redemption request.

If all the steps are followed precisely, the rewards are shown in the two small boxes directly below the code redemption box.

Tank Simulator codes and their importance

The Gem Shop in Tank Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Roblox codes is the fastest way to get Gems in Roblox Tank Simulator. You can spend the acquired purple crystals in the Gem Shop to unlock different upgrades, including Pet Luck, Speed, and Win Boost. The latter upgrade must be prioritized since the bonus Wins can be used to hatch Eggs as well as improve the aspects of your tank.

Codes also provide unique booster items to help beginners jumpstart their progress. Short Swords increase tapping damage during boss battles, Lucky Gem increases Gem drop rate, and Clover increases the odds of hatching a rare Pet. Keep in mind that each boost lasts only a few minutes.

Tank Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Incorrect code!" issue in Tank Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Tank Simulator codes are case-sensitive, which is why it's recommended to copy and paste the active ones into the game's redemption box. The copy-paste method prevents errors caused by improper letter casing and typographical mistakes. Moreover, some codes may not work in old servers after an update. You can only use them after restarting the game and joining a new, updated server.

Where to find new Tank Simulator codes

Become a member of the Habit Games Discord community to stay up to date on news, sneak peeks, polls, and freebies regarding Tank Simulator. Additionally, follow developer Camron on X and press the notification bell as they often post update logs and codes for this Roblox experience.

FAQs on Tank Simulator codes

What are the rewards offered by Tank Simulator promo codes?

You can get Gems, Lucky Gems, Short Swords, and Clovers of varying rarities by redeeming codes in this Roblox game.

Which code provides the most Gems in Tank Simulator?

SPOOKY is the active code that provides the most Gems. By redeeming it, you can get 300 Gems and a free Lucky Gem instantly.

When are fresh codes for Roblox Tank Simulator released?

Developer Habit Games typically reveals new codes for Tank Simulator after updates and when the game hits a new milestone, such as attaining a specific number of likes from Roblox users.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

