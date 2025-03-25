Tank Simulator X codes (March 2025)

Tank Simulator X codes offer players hundreds of Gems and rare items to help them blast their way to the top of the leaderboard. In this Roblox clicker experience by Habit Games, players will come across an endless number of boxes and enemy tanks. Coins and Gems are earned by destroying them, and these resources can later be invested to unlock the maximum potential of your tank.

The latest codes not only offer Gems for upgrades but also items that increase the resource drop rates in Tank Simulator X. There are no prerequisites to redeeming the codes in this Roblox experience, which is majorly beneficial for newbies.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Tank Simulator X codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Tank Simulator X codes

All active codes for Tank Simulator X (Image via Roblox)

Roblox gift codes for Tank Simulator X are active for a limited time. Redeem the following codes quickly to ensure you don't miss out on any rewards:

List of active codes in Tank Simulator X Code Rewards 150K 30 Gems and a Common Lucky Gem 10KLIKES 50 Gems and Common Lucky Gem 6KLIKES 40 Gems and Rare Clover 5KLIKES 100 Gems and Mythic Clover 1KLIKES 40 Gems and Rare Clover 100LIKES 10 Gems and Treasure Chest

Expired Tank Simulator X codes

A few codes Tank Simulator X codes have expired so far. If players try to activate them in the game, an error is displayed on screen.

List of inactive codes in Tank Simulator X Code Rewards 4KLIKES 30 Gems and Rare Clover 1MIL Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Tank Simulator X codes

Use uppercase letters when typing each code (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem all working codes in the clicker experience:

Launch Tank Simulator X on Roblox.

Click the gear icon at the bottom right corner to open Settings.

at the bottom right corner to open Settings. Press the Codes button below the Trade Invites toggle.

button below the Trade Invites toggle. Type or paste an active code in the Enter Code text box.

text box. Click the Claim button to receive rewards.

When codes are redeemed successfully, the rewards appear in the two blue boxes below the redemption box.

Tank Simulator X codes and their importance

Access the Gem Shop to purchase boosts (Image via Roblox)

You can equip several boosters on your tank after redeeming codes in Roblox Tank Simulator X. Given that simulation experiences are centered on resource farming, items like Lucky Gems will help you in your daily grind. Lucky Gem enhances the Gem drop chance, Clover improves Pet Luck, and the Treasure Chest drastically increases the coin drop rate.

Additionally, by redeeming codes, you can get Gems to buy Eggs or upgrades in the Gem Shop. It is located near the spawn area and can be accessed by keeping your tank near it.

Tank Simulator X code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"Incorrect code" error in Tank Simulator X (Image via Roblox)

All codes for Tank Simulator X are uppercase and case-sensitive. When typing them in the game's redemption box, maintain their letter casing to avoid encountering the "Incorrect code!" error.

You should also avoid mistypes and extra spaces. That said, copying and pasting codes in the text box is recommended for quicker redemptions.

Where to find new Tank Simulator X codes

Tank Simulator X codes are posted on the developer's social channels, which include the Habit Games! Roblox group and the Habit Games Discord server. You can also keep track of this page to keep up with the newest freebies.

FAQs on Tank Simulator X codes

What are the rewards provided by Tank Simulator X gift codes?

The list of rewards offered by the active codes includes Gems, Clovers, Common Lucky Gems, and a Treasure Chest.

Which code provides the best rewards in Tank Simulator X?

"5KLIKES" is the code with the best rewards, giving 100 Gems and a Mythic Clover when redeemed in the game.

When will more codes for Tank Simulator X be released?

The developer drops new codes to celebrate milestones completed by Tank Simulator X. They may also reveal new ones during updates and events.

