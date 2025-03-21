Magic Fighting Simulator codes (March 2025)

Magic Fighting Simulator codes can be redeemed to get free resources and items in this Roblox experience. The game begins with players meeting a powerful wizard, who helps them develop their power and arcane knowledge. Power is gained with every click, whereas Spells can be obtained via Lost Books.

In most simulators, obtaining resources and items can be time-consuming. Fortunately, redeeming codes help fast-forward your progress in Magic Fighting Simulator. This article lists all the freebies offered by codes and the steps to claim them in this game.

Active Magic Fighting Simulator codes

Check all active codes for Magic Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here is the list of working codes for Magic Fighting Simulator:

List of active codes in Magic Fighting Simulator Code Rewards UPDATESOON 5 Lost Books NEWGAME 999 Coins BESTGAME 5 Minute Luck Boost Potion

Expired Magic Fighting Simulator codes

There are no expired codes for Magic Fighting Simulator yet. That said, most Roblox codes are valid for a limited time, so the ones that expire in the future will be added to this section.

How to redeem Roblox Magic Fighting Simulator codes

The Codes tab is indicated by an envelope icon (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes is simple in Magic Fighting Simulator. Here are the required steps:

Launch Magic Fighting Simulator on Roblox.

Click the shopping basket icon on the left side of the screen.

on the left side of the screen. After the Exclusive Shop menu opens, click the "Codes" tab on the right.

tab on the right. Utilize the redemption box titled "Discord" by pasting an active code in the text field.

Click the green "Verify" button to activate a code and get rewards.

When a code is redeemed successfully, a pop-up window shows you the acquired rewards and they are subsequently added to your inventory.

Magic Fighting Simulator codes and their importance

Use Lost Books to unlock new Spells (Image via Roblox)

To become the strongest in this Roblox game, you need plenty of sword and sorcery training. The gift codes for Magic Fighting Simulator offer Lost Books for you to unlock more Spells. The Fireball is provided for free, after which more Spells can be unlocked by accessing special areas in the game.

Moreover, codes offer Coins for purchasing Eggs that hatch to provide power-enhancing Pets. The resource is typically obtained by defeating enemies and bosses. During lengthy farming sessions, you can even use Luck Potions and other boosts to gather items and resources more efficiently.

Magic Fighting Simulator code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"Invalid Code!" error in Magic Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Given that Roblox codes for this experience are case-sensitive, maintaining the capitalization of the letters is crucial for successful redemptions. Incorrect letter casing, typographical errors, and unnecessary spaces in the redemption box can cause the "Invalid Code!" issue in Magic Fighting Simulator. Double-check each entry during manual inputs, or simply copy and paste codes to prevent errors.

Where to find new Magic Fighting Simulator codes

All active codes for Magic Fighting Simulator can be found in the NewGen Gems Discord server. However, to be a part of the community, you need to link your Discord and Roblox accounts. The developer could also reveal new codes on X, so consider following the @magicfighting account as well.

FAQs on Magic Fighting Simulator codes

How do codes benefit players in Roblox Magic Fighting Simulator?

Gift codes provide free items and resources for players to rapidly progress in the simulation experience.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Magic Fighting Simulator?

You can redeem each code only once in the game. Trying to use the same code twice will result in the "Code already redeemed!" error.

When will more codes be released for Magic Fighting Simulator?

The developer has not provided any information about the release dates for new codes. However, they could be unveiled during updates and events, like in many other Roblox titles.

