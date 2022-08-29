Tatakai V.2 codes in Roblox: Free cash (August 2022)

Popular Roblox adventure game Tatakai V.2, developed by the Tatakai Association, allows players to personalize their characters and boost their power and skills by completing tasks. Players will use their power to easily fulfill tasks and defeat opponents along their path.

Players who enter free codes for Tatakai V.2 will receive Spins that they can spend to make their characters more unique. A few of the codes will provide players with cash or boosts in-game, through which they will quickly gain an advantage in the game.

Get amazing combat abilities using free codes in Roblox Tatakai V.2

Active codes in Roblox Tatakai V.2

Listed below are the active codes for the game:

!code BacktoSchool - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Spins and 150 Cash (New)

!code FixedYuh - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins and Cash

!code lightfeaTher - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Clan Spins and 150 Cash

!code MiniUpdate! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins and 150 Cash (New)

!code Sub2Data - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins and Cash

!code UPDATE_OUT - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Clan Spins and 150 Cash

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Tatakai V.2

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

!code 10M - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 spins!

!code 12M - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 spins!

!code 14M - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 spins!

!code 20M - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

!code BackOpen! - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Spins and 150 Cash

!code FullAdvanceSoon - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Clan Spins and 150 Cash

!code GetReady! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins and 150 Cash

!code GODLY_OHMA - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Clan Spins and 150 Cash

!code LastShutDown - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins and 150 Cash

!code LASTSHUTDOWN - Redeem this code in the game to get Free spins and Cash

!code RankedMatches - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Spins!

!code SorryForShutdown - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Spins

!code SUNDAYFUNDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins and Cash

!code ttkraid - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 Spins

!code TTKV2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins and 150 Cash

!code UPDATE1SOON - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins and 150 Cash

!code VaneIsLame - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tatakai V.2

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin the Roblox Anime adventures.

Allow the game to load completely. It takes a little longer, so players must be patient, just like with all the other Roblox games.

When finished, click the Chat Bubble in the upper left corner of the screen or the "/" key on your keyboard.

The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste the active code into the text field precisely as it appears in the previous list.

To receive your reward, hit the Enter key on your keyboard.

Players have the liberty to type the code but that might lead to making errors. It is best to copy and paste the code for a seamless redemption process.

