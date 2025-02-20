The Mercenaries in A Universal Time: How to get them and moveset

A Universal Time added The Mercenaries from Team Fortress 2 with its latest update, bringing a new type of ability for players to enjoy. The Mercenaries allow users to embody nine characters at once by equipping their signature weapons, making the ability one of a kind. You need to be Level 125 or higher to stand a chance of defeating the boss as a part of its quest.

Here’s how you can get The Mercenaries in A Universal Time, along with an overview of the ability.

Breaking down The Mercenaries in A Universal Time

Overview

Skaidev, the questgiver for the Mercenaries (Image via Roblox)

The Mercenaries ability allows you to use various moves performed by the characters in Team Fortress 2, giving you a unique way to play the game. This entails collecting their respective gear pieces and equipping them in combat to channel their skills. In total, you get access to three Offensive, Defensive, and Support class Mercenaries.

Listed below are the characters whose skills you can use in A Universal Time:

Demoman

Engineer

Heavy

Medic

Pyro

Scout

Sniper

Soldier

Spy

Acquiring them is a matter of completing the quest given by Skaidev, which ends with a boss fight against the Spy.

How to get

The Mercenaries quest (Image via Roblox)

Getting The Mercenaries ability requires you to complete Skaidev’s quest in Alabasta. You can find this NPC in the far left corner of the town by going up the stairs. Once you interact with him, the quest starts and you are tasked with collecting the following items:

Chagrin’ Targe

Eyelander

Flamethrower

Grenade Launcher

Knife

Medic Equipment

Rocket Launcher

These items have a chance to drop by opening chests, which are abundant in the experience. After collecting these weapons, go to the Floating Village for the boss fight against the Spy. The Spy spawns every 20 minutes in the very far left corner of the town.

Simply wait for him to appear and take him down. For the quest to count, you only need to do 10% of his total HP bar; you may team up with other players to finish off the boss. After that, go back to Skaidev and interact with the NPC to receive the coveted ability.

Moveset

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Mercenaries have two Passive abilities: Critical Hits and Meet the Team. Critical hits boosts your crit chance by 10%, allowing you to perform a critical strike that does 2.5x the damage. Note that this is separate from the regular critical hit chance, activating independently of them.

Meet the Team is a team-based ability where party members using the same abilities increase their healing and damage inflicted to increase by 3.5%. This effect can be stacked up to 10 times with other party members for a maximum buff amount of 35%.

The Mercenaries can use the following skills as well:

Wrench Attack: Swings a wrench around, striking the opponent wildly multiple times.

Swings a wrench around, striking the opponent wildly multiple times. Pocket Surprise: Shoot the opponent with a revolver.

Shoot the opponent with a revolver. Meet Spy: Perform a stabbing attack. Becomes a backstab when performed from behind. Executes the target if their HP is low enough.

Perform a stabbing attack. Becomes a backstab when performed from behind. Executes the target if their HP is low enough. Meet Pyro: Inflicts burn damage using a flamethrower.

Inflicts burn damage using a flamethrower. Meet Heavy: Spray the area with a hail of minigun fire.

Spray the area with a hail of minigun fire. Meet Scout: Combo attack that starts with a bat and combos with pistol shots and shotgun blasts. Can be modified by pressing the button again to extend the combo.

Combo attack that starts with a bat and combos with pistol shots and shotgun blasts. Can be modified by pressing the button again to extend the combo. Meet Sniper: Fire a chargeable shot that bypasses guard.

Fire a chargeable shot that bypasses guard. Meet Medic: Perform Self Heal or Team Heal.

Perform Self Heal or Team Heal. Sandwich: Regain some of your lost health back with a sandwich.

Regain some of your lost health back with a sandwich. Meet Soldier: Perform a rocket jump while inflicting AoE damage.

Perform a rocket jump while inflicting AoE damage. Chargin’ Knight: Equip the Chargnin’ Targe and perform an advancing attack. Performs a critical attack with an additional button press.

Equip the Chargnin’ Targe and perform an advancing attack. Performs a critical attack with an additional button press. I am The Spy: Turn invisible and transform into another person shortly afterwards.

Turn invisible and transform into another person shortly afterwards. Meet Demoman: Shoot sticky grenades that explode shortly afterward. Explosion can also be triggered manually.

