The Presentation Experience codes in Roblox: Free gems, points, and more (December 2022)

The Presentation Experience is a riveting title on the Roblox platform. Created by Minimal Games, the game pits players in a classroom where they must make presentations.

They receive points every five seconds, which can be used to disrupt the session, with anything from a tiny annoyance to a major one. Players can volunteer to give presentations or get randomly selected by a teacher.

The game also contains codes that can be redeemed for gems, points, and boosts. These rewards are crucial to winning rounds in the game. Coupled with that, players need these points and gems to have fun during a presentation session.

Other kids can disrupt the presentation in a variety of ways, such as by farting, yelling, ranting, and partying. Try not to get caught and get kicked out.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in The Presentation Experience

These are the working codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience

Below are the active codes in the game:

100MVISITS - This active code can be redeemed for 15 gems

5gems - This active code can be redeemed for 5 gems

anfisanova - This active code can be redeemed for 25 points

bookworm - This active code can be redeemed for 80 points

code - This active code can be redeemed for 15 points

Hallway - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems

itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower - This active code can be redeemed for 150 points

Megaboost - This active code can be redeemed for 5x points for one minute

MILLIONMEMBERS! - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems and 10 minutes of 5x XP

minimalgamespro - This active code can be redeemed for 25 points

NikkoCoder - This active code can be redeemed for 50 points

nootnoot - This active code can be redeemed for 75 points

pencil - This active code can be redeemed for 100 points

poop - This active code can be redeemed for 100 points

RAT - This active code can be redeemed for 25 points

Teachermadcuzbad - This active code can be redeemed for 200 points

therearenootherteachersintheschoolbecausenobodywantstoseethebadteacher - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems

toilet - This active code can be redeemed for 50 points

UwU - This active code can be redeemed for 20 gems

Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience

Although the developers did not mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

150KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed for 5 gems and 5x Point boost

175klikes - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems and 5x Point boost

180klikes - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems

600kmembers - This active code can be redeemed for 5 minutes of 2x boost

700kmembers - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems and one minute 5x points boost

bababooeypoints - This active code can be redeemed for 50 points

beatbox - This active code can be redeemed for 30 points

Easter - This active code can be redeemed for 8 gems

sus - This active code can be redeemed for 30 points

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start by launching the Roblox platform.

Now, search for Roblox The Presentation Experience and open it.

Once launched, the game may take a few minutes to start in the browser version.

Players may shift to the desktop app to avoid this waiting time.

Once the game is fully loaded, look for the blue Twitter icon and select it.

Once players do that, a pop-up window should appear with labeled codes.

In the text box visible, copy and paste the code. Players may also type in the code but that could lead to errors. Also, this game has a very long code and it could take a while to type it.

After entering the code, click on the redeem button below the text box to finish the process.

Sometimes, the active codes may not go through due to a server issue. To switch servers, simply restart the game and try again.

