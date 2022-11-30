The Presentation Experience codes in Roblox: Free gems, points, and more (December 2022)

The Presentation Experience is a riveting title on the Roblox platform. Created by Minimal Games, the game pits players in a classroom where they must make presentations.
They receive points every five seconds, which can be used to disrupt the session, with anything from a tiny annoyance to a major one. Players can volunteer to give presentations or get randomly selected by a teacher.
The game also contains codes that can be redeemed for gems, points, and boosts. These rewards are crucial to winning rounds in the game. Coupled with that, players need these points and gems to have fun during a presentation session.
Other kids can disrupt the presentation in a variety of ways, such as by farting, yelling, ranting, and partying. Try not to get caught and get kicked out.
A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in The Presentation Experience
These are the working codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience
Below are the active codes in the game:
- 100MVISITS - This active code can be redeemed for 15 gems
- 5gems - This active code can be redeemed for 5 gems
- anfisanova - This active code can be redeemed for 25 points
- bookworm - This active code can be redeemed for 80 points
- code - This active code can be redeemed for 15 points
- Hallway - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems
- itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower - This active code can be redeemed for 150 points
- Megaboost - This active code can be redeemed for 5x points for one minute
- MILLIONMEMBERS! - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems and 10 minutes of 5x XP
- minimalgamespro - This active code can be redeemed for 25 points
- NikkoCoder - This active code can be redeemed for 50 points
- nootnoot - This active code can be redeemed for 75 points
- pencil - This active code can be redeemed for 100 points
- poop - This active code can be redeemed for 100 points
- RAT - This active code can be redeemed for 25 points
- Teachermadcuzbad - This active code can be redeemed for 200 points
- therearenootherteachersintheschoolbecausenobodywantstoseethebadteacher - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems
- toilet - This active code can be redeemed for 50 points
- UwU - This active code can be redeemed for 20 gems
Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience
Although the developers did not mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:
- 150KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed for 5 gems and 5x Point boost
- 175klikes - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems and 5x Point boost
- 180klikes - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems
- 600kmembers - This active code can be redeemed for 5 minutes of 2x boost
- 700kmembers - This active code can be redeemed for 10 gems and one minute 5x points boost
- bababooeypoints - This active code can be redeemed for 50 points
- beatbox - This active code can be redeemed for 30 points
- Easter - This active code can be redeemed for 8 gems
- sus - This active code can be redeemed for 30 points
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start by launching the Roblox platform.
- Now, search for Roblox The Presentation Experience and open it.
- Once launched, the game may take a few minutes to start in the browser version.
- Players may shift to the desktop app to avoid this waiting time.
- Once the game is fully loaded, look for the blue Twitter icon and select it.
- Once players do that, a pop-up window should appear with labeled codes.
- In the text box visible, copy and paste the code. Players may also type in the code but that could lead to errors. Also, this game has a very long code and it could take a while to type it.
- After entering the code, click on the redeem button below the text box to finish the process.
Sometimes, the active codes may not go through due to a server issue. To switch servers, simply restart the game and try again.