The Wild West 4.0: A beginner's guide

The Wild West 4.0 is a western-themed RPG on Roblox set in the background of the American Frontier. It features a massive open world that allows players to choose any role, be it that of a steadfast sheriff or a chaos-creating outlaw. The recent update diversified the career paths and introduced a skill progression system to enhance the gameplay experience.

Ad

Now, you can be a doctor, a barkeep, or a lumberyard worker instead of being involved with the law. Skills related to the said roles have also been added. The various in-game mechanics can be quite complex for new players, but this comprehensive guide for The Wild West game will help simplify the basics.

Beginner's guide for Roblox The Wild West 4.0

Spawning on the map

Ad

Trending

The Wild West 4.0 official cover art (Image via Roblox)

Roblox The Wild West allows you to spawn at different locations. If you spawn in the Outlaw's Perch or the Windmill Camp, you are automatically an Outlaw. The other areas in the game let you be Neutral and decide a path.

Ad

Here's a brief description of the neutral spawn areas in the game:

Bronze City : The Bronze City is located in the Great Plains and consists of many important buildings, including a Doctor's Office, a Sheriff's Office, a General Store, a Guns and Pistols store, a Lumberyard, and a Saloon. It also houses the Auburn Hall, where the Mayor is elected, and the heavily-guarded Bronze City Bank.

: The Bronze City is located in the Great Plains and consists of many important buildings, including a Doctor's Office, a Sheriff's Office, a General Store, a Guns and Pistols store, a Lumberyard, and a Saloon. It also houses the Auburn Hall, where the Mayor is elected, and the heavily-guarded Bronze City Bank. The Reservation : This is a tribal forest area that includes a doctor's clinic. Outlaws who get injured during a raid can use the clinic to patch themselves up.

: This is a tribal forest area that includes a doctor's clinic. Outlaws who get injured during a raid can use the clinic to patch themselves up. Puerto Dorado - A place in the highlands, Puerto Dorado has Pablo's Sawmill and Pedro's Furnace, where you take up the role of a lumber worker. It also has an underground Black Market that can be accessed after buying a Trade Ticket.

- A place in the highlands, Puerto Dorado has Pablo's Sawmill and Pedro's Furnace, where you take up the role of a lumber worker. It also has an underground Black Market that can be accessed after buying a Trade Ticket. Delore's Ranch: This is the only place you can purchase 3-Star Horses. It also features a County Jail where you can work as a Sheriff, a general store, and a tailor.

Ad

Spawning in Bronze City is ideal for switching and experimenting with career paths. You can be a Barkeep in the Saloon, work in the Doctor's Office, become a Sheriff, and so on.

Playing as an Outlaw

The Outlaw has the lockpicking skill (Image via Roblox)

Role-playing as an outlaw in The Wild West 4.0 is challenging and fun. With sheriffs on their tail, the outlaws have to rob banks and stores to get money for more guns, ammunition, and better horses. They also have exclusive access to the Lockpicking skill.

Ad

If you prefer the outlaw route at the beginning, try targeting general stores in scarcely populated areas. You can even team up with fellow outlaws.

Upgrading skills

The Skill System in The Wild West 4.0 (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox title has a fully-fledged skill system. There are 12 skills, which you can level up by completing tasks and collecting XP from Daily and Weekly quests. Of all the skills, only the Doctor and Hitman skills are Robux-exclusive.

Ad

Here are the skills in The Wild West 4.0:

Mining - Level up by mining

- Level up by mining Hunting - Level up by hunting animals

- Level up by hunting animals Logging - Level up by chopping wood

- Level up by chopping wood Exploration - Level up by discovering new locations

- Level up by discovering new locations Tracking - Level up by tracking prey

- Level up by tracking prey Justice - Level up by catching outlaws and jailing them

- Level up by catching outlaws and jailing them Outlaw - Level up by committing robberies

- Level up by committing robberies Militia - Level up by using explosives and other war-related equipment

- Level up by using explosives and other war-related equipment Primaries - Level up by using primary weapon

- Level up by using primary weapon Sidearms - Level up by using secondary weapon

- Level up by using secondary weapon Doctor - Level up by working as a doctor

- Level up by working as a doctor Hitman - Level up by working as a hitman

Ad

Also check: Chicken Jockey: A beginner's guide

FAQs about The Wild West 4.0

How to become a Doctor in Roblox The Wild West 4.0

The Doctor role needs to be purchased with 399 Robux in The Wild West 4.0. After buying the pass, head to a clinic or doctor's office and interact with the "Be a Doctor" option.

Is the Wild West 4.0 available on mobile?

Currently, the game is not available on mobile devices.

Ad

Is Roblox The Wild West 4.0 free?

Yes, this Roblox game is free-to-play, but with optional microtransactions that allow access to more roles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024