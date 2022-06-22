Thief Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Rewards, Diamonds, and Cash (June 2022)

Roblox Thief Simulator coupons can be used to redeem all of the currently available codes. Players can improve their avatars and weaponry with more codes, allowing them to rob more efficiently and obtain a better loot. This post will show players how to use the codes in Thief Simulator.

Thief Simulator is precisely what the game's description says it is. Players take on the role of a thief. It easily fits with Roblox's finest simulator games. Players rob people and use the money to improve their characters. Players will receive bigger prizes if the targets are more difficult to rob.

They will, however, need to improve their talents before they can get there. As a result, the game swells up, with more regions to explore and larger targets from which to plunder treasure. Diamonds are used to unlock additional cosmetics and tools for players.

Rob house more efficiently and get out quickly in Roblox Thief Simulator

Active codes

The free codes for Thief Simulator are only valid for a few days, so players should use them as soon as possible to get their benefits and proceed further in the game.

GEMWORKS - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (NEW)

SHINY - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Diamonds

10MILLION - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Cash

To avoid any Thief Simulator code errors, players should enter the redemption code in the game exactly as it appears in the list above, including special characters and letter cases. Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

ALMIGHTYSOSTA - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Cash

EPICITEM - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 Cash

FINESSE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Cash

MOVINGUP - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 Cash

NEWWORLD - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Cash

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Cash

SOSTAHEIST - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Cash

Steps to redeem the codes

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the platform and login using the username and password.

Launch the game and wait for it to load.

Onc the game has loaded, players can see the Twitter button.

Players can see the Twitter button on the right side of the screen.

Now a new redemption window will pop up on the screen where players can enter the code.

Copy an active code from the available list.

Paste it into the box visible in the screen that is available now.

Click on the “Redeem” button to get the promised codes.

More codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

If players want to locate more codes, follow Zyleth, the game's developer, on Twitter. Players can also join the game's official Discord server to receive news and updates and interact with other players.

Currently, the game has over 57K likes. Players who haven't done so yet are encouraged to do so. When users enjoy the game, the developers are inspired to give away additional codes and new updates.

Conclusion

Simulator games are among Roblox's most popular game kinds. There are hundreds of them, all of which are unique. Shampoo Simulator is for when players want to pretend to be a hairdresser, while Egg Farm Simulator is for when they want to pretend to be an egg farmer. Players can explore and be whatever they want.

