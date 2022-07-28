Titanage codes in Roblox: Free money, XP, and more rewards (July 2022)

Players are given a choice between playing and gradually getting better at the game or taking a shortcut to do the same. They can get free face masks, clothing, accessories, money, XP, and other items by using Roblox Titanage coupons. These rewards will benefit them and help them move up the leaderboard.

The Attack on Titan anime is what Roblox Titanage takes its inspiration from. In this title, players can create a character right away and enter the game. To personalize their skills, players can add stats to specific locations on the skill tree. They can also bring friends along with them to take on the nasty Monster Titans.

To survive conflicts and protect the world from Titans, players must be careful and dodge their way past them. Moreover, they must exercise caution since, if they die, their progress may be lost.

Use free Roblox Titanage codes to get in-game cash, experience, and accessories

Active codes in Roblox Titanage

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Titanage:

40KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 cash (the player needs to spend a certain amount of time in the game before using the code for it to work) (New)

55K!- Redeem this code in the game to get 5.5K cash (New)

ArgIdol- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 cash and 100 EXP (New)

BUSYBEEE - Redeem this code in the game to get Bee Buddy accessory (New)

CoronaBack? - Redeem this code in the game to get Face Mask accessory

ItsBack- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 EXP (New)

KAWAIISUSSYBAKA - Redeem this code in the game to get Chick Mask accessory

LUXURIOUS!!! - Redeem this code in the game to get Luxury Hat

MFSA12F - Redeem this code in the game to get Body Pillow accessory

OMGIGOTTABLACKTRIDENT - Redeem this code in the game to get Black Demon Trident accessory (New)

ParIdol?- Redeem this code in the game to get Jacketless Levi Clothing, 500 cash (New)

Update- Redeem this code in the game to get 600 cash (New)

YEAHIMABOSS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Boss Necklace accessory (New)

Detailed steps on how to redeem theabove codes are mentioned in a later section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Titanage

These codes do not work in the Roblox Titanage anymore:

10KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 2.5K cash

15KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 3K Cash

25KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 3K Cash

5KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 2K cash

Adurah&QueenIzzyLookThemUp! - Redeem this code in the game to get BoomBox accessory

MarshmelloDJY7 - Redeem this code in the game to get MarshmelloDJ accessory

Testing! - Redeem this code in the game to get cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Titanage

Following these easy steps will ensure players can redeem the code in Titanage without any issues:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS.

Next, log into your Roblox account using your own username and password.

On the platform's home page, look for the game and launch it.

Wait for it to load.

Tap on the Gear icon settings button on the screen once the game has loaded and the main page is shown.

A new window will open once you do that. There will be several options; you must select Codes.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you now. Copy and paste an active code into the Code Here box.

Finally, you're free to select Redeem from the menu, and you'll get the advertised benefits right away.

Users may enter an erroneous code if they think the number "0" is the letter "O." If this happens, they will receive an error notice and might believe the code to be flawed. In reality, it was a careless error that led to the code being displayed as invalid.

To mitigate the scope for errors, players can copy and paste the desired active code from the active list above into the empty code redemption box. Since doing that eliminates all possibilities, as far as mistakes are concerned, it is strongly recommended that players employ this method.

More codes in Roblox Titanage

Every time a new milestone is reached, such as getting a specified number of likes or visitors on their social media accounts, the creators issue new codes. By following the developers on Twitter, where they frequently tweet newly available codes and other information about the game, players can keep themselves updated.

To do the same as well as interact with others, they can also sign up for the Titanage Discord server. The links can be found on the Roblox game's home page.

