Titanage codes in Roblox (May 2022): Free Money, XP, and more rewards

Inspired by anime and manga, a game on Roblox was created in 2021, called Roblox Titanage. It is one of the most loved games on this online gaming platform, with more than 8 million gamers visiting regularly.

Titanage is inspired by the extraordinarily popular manga series and anime called Attack on Titan, more famously known as AoT. The game was recently updated, and like the other Roblox game developers, the Titanage developers also released codes in its update.

Roblox Titanage codes help players gain free accessories, money, XP, clothing, face masks, etc.

Roblox: Titanage codes to gain money, XP, and more

New active codes for Titanage

Users are reminded that the codes for Titanage are case-sensitive and must be entered correctly. Gamers must copy and paste them from the list given below for their proper functioning.

Also, the codes do not ever last, which means they can expire at any time. Hence, players are advised to use the codes mentioned below as soon as possible.

Here is the list of all active, valid, and working codes for Titanage (May 2022):

55K! —Redeem for 5.5k Money (New)

—Redeem for 5.5k Money ArgIdol —Redeem for 500 Money, 100 EXP (New)

—Redeem for 500 Money, 100 EXP ParIdol? —Redeem for Jacketless Levi Clothing, 500 Money (New)

—Redeem for Jacketless Levi Clothing, 500 Money Update —Redeem for 600 Money (New)

—Redeem for 600 Money ItsBack —Redeem for 50 EXP (New)

—Redeem for 50 EXP BUSYBEEE - Redeem for Bee Buddy accessory (NEW)

- Redeem for Bee Buddy accessory (NEW) OMGIGOTTABLACKTRIDENT - Redeem for Black Demon Trident accessory (NEW)

- Redeem for Black Demon Trident accessory (NEW) YEAHIMABOSS! - Redeem for Boss Necklace accessory (NEW)

- Redeem for Boss Necklace accessory (NEW) 40KLikes - Redeem for 3,000 cash ( must meet a certain amount of in-game playtime) (NEW)

- Redeem for 3,000 cash ( (NEW) LUXURIOUS!!! - Redeem for Luxury Hat

- Redeem for Luxury Hat MFSA12F - Redeem for Body Pillow accessory

- Redeem for Body Pillow accessory KAWAIISUSSYBAKA - Redeem for Chick Mask accessory

- Redeem for Chick Mask accessory CoronaBack? - Redeem for Face Mask accessory

Expired codes

Users must always be aware of the expired codes to avoid wasting their time. There is nothing wrong with entering the expired codes, but they should note that no progress in the game will be affected by entering the expired codes. They will simply not work when entered.

Here’s the list of the expired codes for Titanage:

25KLikes - Redeem for 3K Cash

- Redeem for 3K Cash 15KLikes - Redeem for 3K Cash

- Redeem for 3K Cash 10KLikes - Redeem for 2.5K cash

- Redeem for 2.5K cash 5KLikes - Redeem for 2K cash

- Redeem for 2K cash Adurah&QueenIzzyLookThemUp! – Redeem code for BoomBox accessory

– Redeem code for BoomBox accessory Testing! – Redeem code for Cash

– Redeem code for Cash MarshmelloDJY7 – Redeem code for MarshmelloDJ accessory

How to redeem codes in Titanage?

Redeeming the code in Roblox games is an easy task. Gamers not aware of how to redeem a code in Titanage can follow the steps given below accordingly.

Steps to redeem Titanage codes:

Open Roblox on either a mobile phone, PC, or any other device

Launch Roblox Titanage

Click on the “Press here to Play Button” option available in the middle of the screen

By selecting a mode from the two game modes available, i.e., PvE and PvP, players’ character models will load in the game.

To open “Settings,” select the “Gear” icon available on the bottom right of the screen.

In “Settings,” click on the space provided saying “Code Here” at the bottom of the screen.

Enter the desired code from the list above

Or instead, copy the desired code from the list mentioned above and paste it into the space provided

After entering the code, click on the “Redeem Code” button to receive the prizes.

More about Roblox Titanage

Expel Studios created Titanage. The Attack on Titan anime/manga-inspired game has two game modes where players can play with friends and on their own. It involves fighting evil monster Titans, prestige, and making groups with other users or friends.

Gamers will have to stay aware while playing the game and avoid getting grabbed while battling, as it will erase all progress in the game. The title is tricky, yet it involves saving the world by showing some extreme fighting skills.

The game description had some challenging words for the individuals out there, stating:

“This game will not be easy for the common player. You’ve been warned.”

Titanage codes help players in the game by rewarding them with accessories, cash, XP, and many other items that they can use to outshine themselves while playing with others, thus making progress easy and fast.

Gamers can stay updated about the codes and new updates regarding the game by following the developers on Twitter or joining the Discord server.

Edited by Ravi Iyer