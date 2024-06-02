Toilet Roleplay: Episode 73 guide

Toilet Roleplay is a roleplay Roblox title where players can roleplay all the canon as well as some non-canon Skibidi Toilet characters for free. In the game, players can take control of a Titan Cameraman or a Speakerman and roleplay with their friends in a VIP server or simply play around with random people on the public servers.

The game is quite simple, but the lack of an in-game tutorial may make it challenging for beginners to get used to the different mechanics. This guide is designed to simplify Toilet Roleplay's aspects and help new players understand how it works.

Toilet Roleplay Episode 73: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

The Update Log in the game (Image via Roblox)

Once Robloxians load into the game, they will spawn into the eccentric world of Skibidi Toilets in their default Roblox avatar along with other Robloxians. From there, they can choose from a wide selection of over 100+ characters that are either canon or non-canon to the Skibidi Toilet universe.

Trending

Now, Robloxians can either choose to play in a private server by creating their own VIP server from the bottom-right corner or they can continue playing in the public server.

Gameplay screenshot from Toilet Roleplay (Image via Roblox)

After choosing a server to play in, select from the countless Skibidi characters and choose one they like or resonate with the most. To pilot any character in Toilet Roleplay, simply go and stand on the green circular tile in front of that particular character.

Once in the chosen character, choose from multiple options including everything that particular character is capable of.

Also Check: Build to Survive the Disasters: A Beginner's Guide

How to play Toilet Roleplay?

Official cover (Image via Roblox)

There isn't much to Toilet Roleplay except the wide collection of Toilets, Cameramans, and other Skibidi characters it has to offer and the extremely well-made character piloting and roleplaying mechanism. Robloxians can, however, purchase a bunch of non-canon Skibidi characters from the in-game shop and roleplay as them in the game.

Gameplay screenshot from Toilet Roleplay (Image via Roblox)

Since Toilet Roleplay is still in its initial stages, the game may lack features when compared to other Skibidi Toilet roleplaying games. Nevertheless, it offers free morphing to over 100+ characters which is extremely rare to find in roleplaying multiplayer titles.

The developer strives to provide a free-to-play and fun experience to the players and the only paid content in the game are the gamepasses.

Recommended: Anime Crossover Defense Unit Tier List

FAQs on Roblox Toilet Roleplay

When was Toilet Roleplay created?

It was first released less than a year ago by Chillin Studio, on October 30, 2023.

Are there microtransactions in Toilet Roleplay?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Toilet Roleplay receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with Toilet Roleplay players?

You can join the game's official community on Discord to share tips and insights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback