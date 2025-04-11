Toilet Tower Defense Chaos Event guide

Toilet Tower Defense added the Chaos Event on April 5, 2025, introducing the brand-new Chaos Mode and units sharing the chaotic theme of the patch. Chaos Mode is a new style of map that randomizes several core elements of the gameplay systems, making each run an unpredictable venture. The mode gives the newly-introduced Chaotic Crate as a reward.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Chaos Event in Toilet Tower Defense.

About the Chaos Mode in Toilet Tower Defense

Chaos mode (Image via Roblox)

Chaos Mode is the newest map that can be accessed from the game’s lobby. It includes two difficulty modes: Easy and Hard. The Easy version features 30 waves and is set on the Toilet City map. In contrast, the Hard version has 60 waves and is set in The Void to fit the markedly more challenging nature of the mode.

The main gimmick of this game mode is the application of random effects for each wave. These apply at the beginning of an enemy wave, which means that using Skips or Auto-Skip will trigger them prematurely. The randomization includes auto-selling one of your units, speeding up the enemy’s movement, increasing your avatar’s size, and more.

The final boss of the mode is the Boss Toilet 2.0 for the Easy mode, while Hard mode has Astro Duchess as the last enemy. These are formidable enemies made even more dangerous with the random effects that the game mode applies.

One of the most pervasive effects of this mode is Cash reduction, which can throw a wrench in your unit upgrade plans. As such, we recommend using the best loadout you possibly can, including a cash farming unit like the Scientist Drillman.

Upon clearing the Easy mode, you receive one Chaotic Crate as the reward. The Hard mode grants you three Chaotic Crates at a time.

Chaotic Crate

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The newest batch of units introduced with the Chaos Event is included with the Chaotic Crate, which can be acquired through Chaos Mode. You may also purchase the Crate for 50 Gems if you wish to skip the grind entirely.

The Chaotic Crate includes the following units

Rare Unstable Speakerman: 60% pull rate

60% pull rate Epic Chaotic Cameraman: 30% pull rate

30% pull rate Mythic Glitched TV Man: 1% pull rate

1% pull rate Godly Titan Paradox Drillman: 0.1% pull rate

FAQs

When was the Chaos Event added to Toilet Tower Defense?

The Chaos Event was added to the game on April 5, 2025.

How many waves does Chaos Mode feature in Toilet Tower Defense?

Chaos Mode features 30 waves on Easy mode and 60 waves on Hard mode.

How to get Chaotic Crates in Toilet Tower Defense

Chaotic Crates can be obtained by completing Chaos Mode on any difficulty or purchased for 50 Gems.

